Maharashtra Congress delegation meets state Chief Electoral Officer over SIR issues

A Maharashtra Congress delegation led by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshvardhan Sapkal met the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra and discussed issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra has raised a significant issue, with 2,06,88,487 electors, or 21.14 per cent of the total 9,78,54,049 electors in the previous rolls, not finding a place in the Draft Electoral Rolls. While 7,71,65,562 electors (78.86 per cent) have been included in the draft rolls, the exclusion of more than two crore electors warrants scrutiny, particularly to ascertain the reasons for their non-inclusion and the safeguards available to them during the claims and objections process.

According to data released by Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, out of 9,78,54,049 electors, a total of 7,71,65,562 electors submitted their forms during the enumeration phase of the SIR as of August 17, 2026. The poll body further detailed that among the total registered electors, 34.82 lakh voters (3.56 per cent) were identified as deceased, while 1.54 crore voters (15.78 per cent) were categorised as permanently shifted, absent, or listed under other categories.

Additionally, 17.67 lakh electors (1.81 per cent) were found to be enrolled at multiple locations across the electoral roll. The election authority noted that recognised political parties actively participated in the exercise, with a total of 3,35,910 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them across the state.

Outlining the remaining schedule of the SIR following the publication of the draft electoral roll on August 31, with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, officials stated that the rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations took place on August 24. The window for filing claims and objections will remain open from August 31 to September 30, while the disposal of claims and objections will take place from August 31 to October 29. The process will culminate with the final publication of the electoral roll on November 4. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the State government has initiated immediate drought-relief measures by forming a cabinet sub-committee to monitor the situation on a weekly basis.

He said that municipal bodies have been instructed to ensure adequate drinking water provisions and arrangements for drinking water will be made to tackle the evoling drought situation. To streamline operations, the state government has constituted a specialised cabinet sub-committee chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The panel also includes key state ministers. (ANI)