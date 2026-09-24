Three killed, one injured in HRTC electric bus-car collision near Ghandal in Shimla

Three persons, including two women, were killed and another was seriously injured after an HRTC electric bus collided head-on with a car near Ghandal on National Highway-205 in Shimla district on Thursday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Dayanand (57), his wife Hemlata (52), and his mother Vidya Devi (75), all residents of Fanji village under Arki tehsil of Solan district.

Dayanand's son Manish, who was driving the car, sustained serious injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital, Shimla. According to Shimla Police, information about the accident was received at Dhami Police Post following the collision near Ghandal. A police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.

Police said four persons, including two men and two women, were travelling in the car when the accident occurred. The HRTC electric bus was travelling from Bagipul towards Shimla when it collided with the car near Ghandal. The impact of the collision left the occupants of the car critically injured. With the help of local people and bystanders, the injured were shifted to IGMC Shimla for treatment, where doctors declared three of them dead. The car driver, Manish, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

No passenger travelling in the HRTC bus sustained injuries in the accident, police said. “An FIR has been registered in connection with the accident and further investigation is underway,” Shimla Police said.

Police have registered a case at Boilouganj Police Station, Shimla, under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (ANI)