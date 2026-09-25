“Why is this happening in institution like IIT?”: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demands independent probe into Sahil Wakode's death

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday demanded an independent investigation into the suicide of Sahil Wakode. The minsiter said he would also write to the Education Minister to ensure this. Athawale said he met IIT Bombay Director and other senior officials to discuss the matter and put forward several demands.

“At least four students have committed suicide here in the last two to three years. Out of those, three students were from the Scheduled Caste community. So I feel the question of whether discrimination is happening here was also raised by us before the Dean. Why are Scheduled Caste students committing suicide? Is there an attempt being made to humiliate them?” he said. He said he would also write to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and seek a meeting with him over the issue.

“I am also going to write a letter to Pralhad Joshi, our Minister, and will be meeting him as well. Why is this happening in an institution like IIT? Why are students committing suicide? Extremely bright students come here, securing their ranks among lakhs of candidates,” Athawale said. The Union Minister stressed that students at an institution such as IIT Bombay should not be subjected to circumstances that could push them towards suicide.

“We have demanded that Dean Dulla, who confiscated Sahil's mobile phone at that time, should be immediately suspended. We have made this demand, and a full investigation should also be conducted independent of the IIT administration,” Athawale said. Speaking to the reporters, Athawale said he had visited Wakode's hostel room and that the room was locked, while the police were investigating the matter.

“On 18th, Sahil Wakode, who was a boy from Yavatmal, was at a very high calibre level. Getting admission to an IIT is very difficult. Among at least 1.5 million students, he was ranked around 631st on the merit list. He was a smart boy. However, on that day, on the 18th, during his semester exam, the Dean there, named Dulla or something similar, raised an objection against him, claiming he was copying, and confiscated his mobile phone. After that, he committed suicide,” he said. “I believe there must be a thorough investigation into Sahil Wakode's suicide. Strict action must be taken against whoever is responsible, whether professors, the Dean, or anyone else. We have demanded this, as this incident is extremely tragic and unacceptable at IIT,” he added.

Athawale also said that Wakode's parents had been seeking access to CCTV footage showing his movements before and after the examination. “Regarding the CCTV footage, his father and mother are continuously demanding to see it, as it hasn't been shown to them. They have requested the police to show the CCTV footage from when Sahil left the hostel, took his exam, and returned...” he said.

Sahil Wakode, a 20-year-old second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay, died by suicide on the evening of September 18. His family has alleged harassment and caste-based discrimination, while the institute has maintained that the examination incident is being investigated. (ANI)