2020 Delhi Riots case: SC allows Meeran Haider to mark Police attendance once a week, grants wedding exemption

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi also exempted Haider from personal appearance before the police on October 17 and 24, considering his upcoming marriage.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 19:51 IST
2020 Delhi Riots case: SC allows Meeran Haider to mark Police attendance once a week, grants wedding exemption
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Supreme Court on Friday permitted Delhi riots accused Meeran Haider, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, to report to the Crime Branch only once a week, citing the hardship caused by the existing twice-weekly attendance requirement. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi also exempted Haider from personal appearance before the police on October 17 and 24, considering his upcoming marriage.

The apex court directed Haider to report to the Station House Officer every Saturday between 10 am and 12 noon. Haider, who was granted bail in January along with four other accused, had sought relaxation of the condition requiring him to report to the Crime Branch every Monday and Thursday.

Senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, appearing for Haider, submitted that the twice-weekly requirement was causing hardship and affecting Haider’s efforts to secure employment. Aggarwal also sought relaxation of restrictions barring Haider from attending gatherings and circulating material, including social media posts. The bench, however, declined to modify those conditions.

The accused are facing prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other provisions for allegedly being part of a larger conspiracy behind the communal violence in Delhi in February 2020. (ANI)

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