CBI files 21st Chargesheet against Promoters, Directors of Builder Company, its Holding Company in the Homebuyers Fraud Cases

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against five erstwhile promoters and directors of Acme Realties and its holding company in an alleged fraud case linked to the Acme Boulevard housing project in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 21:39 IST
CBI files 21st Chargesheet against Promoters, Directors of Builder Company, its Holding Company in the Homebuyers Fraud Cases
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In another significant development in the ongoing investigation into large-scale cheating of homebuyers, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against five erstwhile Promoters and Directors of M/s Acme Realties Private Limited and its holding company, M/s Acme Housing India Private Limited, in connection with alleged fraudulent activities relating to the housing project “Acme Boulevard” located at Village Majas, Sarvodaya Nagar, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai. The chargesheet has been filed before the Ld. ACJM (CBI Cases), 3rd Court, Esplanade Court, Mumbai. As per the official release, the investigation conducted by the CBI has revealed that the accused Builder Company and its Promoters and Directors allegedly induced homebuyers through false assurance and fraudulent representation and obtained financial benefits by resorting to illegal and deceptive means.

The investigation unearthed substantial evidence, and the chargesheet has been filed before the competent Court under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and dishonest receipt of stolen property. The CBI is presently investigating another 32 cases registered pursuant to the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court against various builder companies and unknown officials of financial institutions across the country in matters concerning alleged cheating and diversion of funds involving homebuyers.

The CBI had, earlier, filed 20 charge sheets against M/s Rudra Buildwell Constructions Pvt. Ltd., M/s Dream Procon Pvt. Ltd., M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd., M/s AVJ Developers (India) Pvt. Ltd., M/s CHD Developers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Sequel Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., M/s Logix City Developers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Manju J Homes India Ltd., M/s Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd., M/s Ninex Developers Ltd., M/s Decent Buildwell Pvt. Ltd., M/s Rudra Buildwell Projects Pvt. Ltd., M/s Ithaca Estate Pvt. Ltd., M/s LGCL Urban Homes (India) LLP, M/s Saha Infratech Pvt. Ltd., M/s MKHS Housing LLP, M/s Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Ajnara India Ltd., and also against the officials of certain banks and financial institutions. The CBI reiterates its commitment to ensuring accountability in cases involving economic offences, corruption and public fraud, particularly matters adversely impacting the interests of common citizens and homebuyers. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

When Protection Improves but Uptake Craters: A Five-Year COVID-19 Warning

Sustainability Spending Can Backfire Before It Builds Resilience

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026