CBI files 21st Chargesheet against Promoters, Directors of Builder Company, its Holding Company in the Homebuyers Fraud Cases

In another significant development in the ongoing investigation into large-scale cheating of homebuyers, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against five erstwhile Promoters and Directors of M/s Acme Realties Private Limited and its holding company, M/s Acme Housing India Private Limited, in connection with alleged fraudulent activities relating to the housing project “Acme Boulevard” located at Village Majas, Sarvodaya Nagar, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai. The chargesheet has been filed before the Ld. ACJM (CBI Cases), 3rd Court, Esplanade Court, Mumbai. As per the official release, the investigation conducted by the CBI has revealed that the accused Builder Company and its Promoters and Directors allegedly induced homebuyers through false assurance and fraudulent representation and obtained financial benefits by resorting to illegal and deceptive means.

The investigation unearthed substantial evidence, and the chargesheet has been filed before the competent Court under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and dishonest receipt of stolen property. The CBI is presently investigating another 32 cases registered pursuant to the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court against various builder companies and unknown officials of financial institutions across the country in matters concerning alleged cheating and diversion of funds involving homebuyers.

The CBI had, earlier, filed 20 charge sheets against M/s Rudra Buildwell Constructions Pvt. Ltd., M/s Dream Procon Pvt. Ltd., M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd., M/s AVJ Developers (India) Pvt. Ltd., M/s CHD Developers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Sequel Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., M/s Logix City Developers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Manju J Homes India Ltd., M/s Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd., M/s Ninex Developers Ltd., M/s Decent Buildwell Pvt. Ltd., M/s Rudra Buildwell Projects Pvt. Ltd., M/s Ithaca Estate Pvt. Ltd., M/s LGCL Urban Homes (India) LLP, M/s Saha Infratech Pvt. Ltd., M/s MKHS Housing LLP, M/s Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Ajnara India Ltd., and also against the officials of certain banks and financial institutions. The CBI reiterates its commitment to ensuring accountability in cases involving economic offences, corruption and public fraud, particularly matters adversely impacting the interests of common citizens and homebuyers. (ANI)