Haryana’s Industrial Model Townships giving fresh momentum to industrial development: Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that special focus will be laid on research in the field of drone manufacturing in Haryana to meet the growing demand for drones in India and abroad and expand their utility across various sectors, with the aim of making Haryana the ‘Drone Capital’. This will benefit startups working in the sector as well as provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state. The Chief Minister said this on Monday while HSIIDC made a presentation during a review meeting on the ‘Best Practices’ of various departments at the Haryana Civil Secretariat. He issued detailed directions to the officers regarding promotion of startups in the state, providing plug-and-play facilities to industries and equipping the youth of Haryana with technical skills, a release said.

Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Dr. Amit Kumar Agrawal said that Haryana is among the leading states in the country to adopt the Industrial Model Township (IMT) model, which has given fresh momentum to industrial development in the state. Other states have also adopted Haryana’s IMT model. The IMTs are not being limited to providing land for industries but are being developed as modern and self-sufficient industrial areas. He said that HSIIDC has developed six major Industrial Model Townships in the state. These include Manesar IMT spread over approximately 4,000 acres, Bawal over 3,300 acres, Rohtak over 3,600 acres, Sohna over 1,500 acres, Faridabad over 1,800 acres and Kharkhoda IMT over more than 3,200 acres.

In view of the facilities being provided by the government, global companies are keen to establish their industries here. Keeping in view the growing demand for IMTs, the existing IMTs in the state will be expanded. Under this, expansion of Kharkhoda IMT to approximately 5,800 acres, Kosli to around 5,000 acres, Bawal to around 2,000 acres, Sohna to around 1,500 acres and Faridabad-Palwal IMT to approximately 9,000 acres has been proposed. He said that 10 new IMTs, including those at Naraingarh, Ambala, Jind, Murthal-Gannaur and Rai, will also be developed in the state. He said that one service centre is proposed to be established in each IMT to facilitate industries, where all services will be provided in a time-bound manner. PM GatiShakti standards are also being followed for the development of IMTs and other development projects.

The Chief Minister said that there is significant demand for drones not only in the Indian Army and various other sectors but also abroad. The Haryana Government wants to explore all possibilities for the use of drones and promote research in this field. Startups engaged in drone manufacturing, technical education in the sector and technically skilled youth will be encouraged. He issued special directions to the officers to explore the potential in this field. He said that all IMTs in Haryana should be developed to world-class standards. Their roads, berms, toilets, beautification and green areas should be developed in such a manner that every visitor is impressed by their appearance. A special campaign should be undertaken for the beautification of IMT premises and related works.

The Chief Minister also directed the officers to explore possibilities for Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) to address polluted water and ensure water availability in the IMTs. (ANI)