Delhi HC appoints monitoring committee headed by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna to verify genuine greenopolis homebuyers

The Delhi High Court has appointed a monitoring committee headed by former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to streamline the process of identifying genuine homebuyers of the Greenopolis project and facilitate the restitution process in the long-running dispute involving Three C Shelters and Orris Infrastructure. Justice A.J. Bhambhani, in a judgment pronounced on September 29, said the committee was necessary in view of the large number of claimants and competing claims over assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate. The court noted that the objective was to expedite tangible relief to homebuyers affected by the abandonment of the Greenopolis project.

The committee will comprise Justice Sanjiv Khanna as Chairperson, along with two former judicial officers of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service, HS Sharma, former Principal District Judge, New Delhi District, and Ajay Kumar Kuhar, former Additional District and Sessions Judge, Delhi. The Chairperson has also been given the discretion to engage up to eight advocates as law clerks. The ED has been directed to nominate two officers not below the rank of Assistant Director, including the investigating officer in the case, to assist the committee.

The committee’s primary task will be to verify and prepare a list of genuine Greenopolis homebuyers, irrespective of whether they had paid money to Three C Shelters or Orris. It will also maintain details of properties attached by the ED, including their ownership, status of attachment, pending legal challenges and valuation. The court directed that the committee formulate an expeditious and transparent procedure for verification of homebuyers and the amount paid by them. Claimants will have to submit supporting documents, including agreements, payment receipts and relevant bank statements.

Every claimant will also be required to file an affidavit stating that they have no relationship, affiliation or nexus with the promoters of Three C Shelters, Orris or their group entities. They will also have to disclose whether they are property dealers, brokers or otherwise involved in the real estate business. The committee has been empowered to seek information and assistance from public authorities and regulatory agencies, including the police and the concerned real estate regulatory authority. Its Chairperson will have the final say in case of any divergence of views within the committee.

The court has asked the committee to endeavour to complete its role within eight months from its first meeting and submit a report every three months. The judgment also directed the ED to provide the committee with records relating to the homebuyers and details of assets attached in the PMLA proceedings. The ED has been directed to transfer funds lying in two specified bank accounts into a new account to be opened in the name of the “Account-Greenopolis Monitoring Committee” within one week.

Importantly, the High Court set aside the November 27, 2025 order of the PMLA Court, which had directed restoration of properties attached by the ED and permitted their disposal for restitution. The court also recalled and vacated interim orders passed on January 3 and January 21, 2026. At the same time, Justice Bhambhani clarified that the monitoring committee would not interfere with the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of Three C Shelters. The court said the committee’s proceedings would not affect any rights or entitlements that homebuyers may have in the insolvency proceedings.

The Greenopolis dispute relates to a residential project spread over about 47.218 acres in Sector 89, Gurugram. The project involved Three C Shelters and Orris, with the two entities having rights over 65% and 35% of the proposed units, respectively. According to the judgment, 1,650 units had been allotted before the project was abandoned. The ED had commenced its investigation in 2016-17 and subsequently registered an ECIR in April 2024 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency attached bank accounts and properties belonging to the accused persons, with the attachments later confirmed by the adjudicating authority.

The High Court noted that all parties before it had supported the appointment of a monitoring committee to address the claims of hundreds of homebuyers. It said the committee would help bring structure and transparency to the verification process while leaving the parties’ rights before other competent forums unaffected. The judgment was pronounced on September 29 by Justice AJ Bhambhani in a batch of proceedings involving the ED, Greenopolis Welfare Association, Greenopolis Welfare Confederation and other stakeholders. (ANI)