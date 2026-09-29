MCD conducts 29 demolition actions across Delhi, 10 properties sealed

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. Strict enforcement action is being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.

As part of today’s intensive enforcement exercise, 29 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones, while 10 properties were sealed and seven demolition orders were issued for violations of applicable building norms. The Corporation maintained close vigil across its jurisdiction and took action against identified violations in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations.

During today’s enforcement drive, major demolition actions were carried out at Hari Nagar, Tagore Garden Extension, Vikas Puri, Dabri More, Sitapuri, Regharpura, Dev Nagar, Sharda Puri, Keshavpuram, Kapil Vihar, Shakarpur, Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Madhu Vihar, West Vinod Nagar, Old Seemapuri, Chauhan Banger, Bamnoli, Kadipur, Keshav Nagar and Ibrahimpur, among other locations across Delhi. The MCD reiterated that unauthorised construction and violations of building norms will not be permitted within its jurisdiction. Field officials have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and take necessary action against violations in accordance with the applicable provisions of the MPD, Building Bye-Laws and other relevant regulations.

The ongoing enforcement drive will continue across all 12 zones with sustained vigilance against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations that may pose risks to public safety. Earlier on September 26, MCD carried 38 demolition actions across all 12 zones, while 6 properties were sealed and 5 demolition orders were issued for violations of applicable building norms.

The Corporation maintained close vigilance across its jurisdiction and took action against identified violations in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations. (ANI)