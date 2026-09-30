Former Pak Army Havildar Hashim Moosa identified as LeT operative with SSG, counter-insurgency background: Sources

Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, identified as a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative in Jammu and Kashmir, was a former Pakistan Army Havildar who had served with the elite Special Services Group (SSG) and was involved in counter-insurgency operations, VVIP security duties and specialised weapons training, sources said. Security forces on Wednesday recovered the body of a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, along with war-like stores during a search operation in the general area of Palmaidan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

According to sources, Mohammad Asif was born on March 7, 1980, and joined the Pakistan Army in 2000 under service number PA-3106947. He retired from the force with the rank of Havildar. Sources said that in 2005, Mohammad Asif was inducted into the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and served with the 4 Commando “Yalgar” Battalion. He was posted to Balochistan from 2006 onwards, where he reportedly participated in around 10 operations against Baloch insurgents and was credited with 13 personal kills.

Between 2006 and 2009, Mohammad Asif also served as a member of the VVIP Security Team of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, sources added. The information and CNIC card issued on September 12, 2020, identify Hashim Moosa as Mohammad Asif, a former Pakistan Army Havildar and SSG operative with experience in counter-insurgency operations, United Nations deployments, VVIP security assignments and specialised weapons training, sources said.

Sources further claimed that following his retirement from military service in 2023, Mohammad Asif was inducted into Lashkar-e-Taiba command structures in Jammu and Kashmir. The identification of Hashim Moosa as Mohammad Asif is based on details available in documents, including the CNIC card issued on September 12, 2020, and information related to his military background, sources said.

The killing of Moosa was confirmed by the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, which said, "During the search early morning in General Area Palmaidan, the body of a Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, was recovered along with war-like stores." The Army and other security agencies on Wednesday launched OP KORAG, in the Yousmarg area based on specific intelligence input. A Joint Search Operation was launched when vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which Hashim Moosa was neutralised.

According to the update issued by the security forces, the operation remained underway, with personnel continuing search operations in the area. Hashim Moosa, was named as one on the suspects suspected of being involved in the Pahalgam attack of 2025 which killed 26 tourists. JK Police had announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Pakistan nationals and LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa in the wake of the terror attack. According to sources in the security agencies, Hashim Moosa, had served as a para-commando in Pakistan's Special Service Group.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier chargesheeted seven accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case, including the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its alias The Resistance Front (TRF) both of which are proscribed terrorist organisations. The NIA detailed Pakistan’s conspiracy roles and charged the banned LeT/TRF as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam attack. Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt is also named as an accused in the 1,597-page chargesheet. (ANI)