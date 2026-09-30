Meerut blue drum murder case: Muskan, boyfriend Sahil convicted for killing husband Saurabh Rajput

A local court in Meerut has convicted Muskan and her boyfriend Sahil for the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, whose body was discovered hidden inside a blue drum in a case that shocked the region. District Court Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the verdict, declaring both accused guilty through video conferencing.

According to prosecution details, Muskan, in collusion with her partner Sahil, hatched a criminal conspiracy to murder Saurabh Rajput. Following the killing, the duo attempted to dispose of the evidence by concealing his body inside a sealed blue drum. During the trial proceedings, the prosecution presented 22 witnesses before the court, along with technical and physical evidence, to establish the timeline of the crime and prove the guilt of the accused. The court is expected to announce the quantum of sentence for both convicts in due course.

Talking to ANI, Advocate Krishan Kumar Dubey, who represented the prosecution, said that the court found both accused guilty of murdering Saurabh Rajput and attempting to conceal evidence related to the crime. "The court has held that both accused committed the murder of Saurabh Rajput and attempted to hide the evidence related to the crime. They also tried to conceal the dead body and the weapon used in the crime in a blue drum. Both have been held guilty of the offence," Dubey said.

He said that the prosecution team worked diligently and ensured the presence of witnesses on every date, which helped the case reach the sentencing stage in a short period. Dubey said the court has given around 10 to 15 days for the sentencing stage. When asked about the possible punishment, he said, "I feel they should be given the death penalty."

The court had earlier heard the case in which Muskan, along with Sahil, was accused of conspiring to murder her husband Saurabh Rajput and hiding his body in a blue drum. During the trial, 22 witnesses were presented before the court. The Meerut blue drum murder case pertains to the killing of 29-year-old former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, in which his wife Muskan Rastogi and her schoolmate-turned-partner Sahil Shukla are accused. (ANI)