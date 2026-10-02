AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj jons Jantar Mantar protest against EC, urges citizens to support movement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday reached Jantar Mantar and urged people to join the protest, calling for the demonstration to be conducted in a peaceful and constitutional manner. Speaking to the reporters, he said that "I want to tell all our young friends, boys, girls, and elders, that I have arrived alone, without any car, without any horse, and without any companion. I paid Rs 11 for the metro and Rs 80 to the auto driver. When I can reach Jantar Mantar for just Rs 91, all our friends can reach there too."

Addressing concerns over police presence and the closure of some metro stations, he said people could still reach the protest site. "You might think there is police, some metro stations are closed, but you can reach wherever you want. With folded hands, I request everyone in a peaceful manner," he said.

Bharadwaj said the issue was related to democracy and freedom and urged people to pursue the protest through constitutional and peaceful means. "This is a fight where if we don't fight, democracy and freedom in this country are all going to end. Therefore, you have to fight this battle. You have to fight this battle in a technical, constitutional, and peaceful manner; there is no other option," he said.

In a post on X, Saurabh Bharadwaj also alleged that police personnel were stationed at his residence and questioned the deployment. "Modi ji, look at how much trouble you have caused our SHO sir. The poor guy sat at my house all night long. In the morning again, several other police constables are sitting at my house, and the SHO sir is sitting there himself. Hey, I am not even at my house!" Bharadwaj said.

"Those coming by metro, please take note: many metro stations closest to Jantar Mantar are closed. But you can come up to AIIMS, and from AIIMS you can take an auto, take a cab, or walk," he said. Bharadwaj also appealed to people to participate in the protest peacefully and questioned the restrictions imposed around the protest venue.

"The country is free. Why would this government allow a peaceful protest against itself? Understand this point!" he said. He also made a political remark linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission while urging people to join the protest.

"Just as the king's life was trapped in the parrot, Modi ji's life is inside the Election Commission!" Bharadwaj said. (ANI)