HP Governor Kavinder Gupta pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri; calls for preserving values of non-violence, simplicity and public service 

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, on Friday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries and said their ideals of non-violence, simplicity, integrity and selfless service continue to be relevant for the country and its younger generation. Gandhi's 157th birth anniversary and Shastri's 122nd birth anniversary were observed across the country on October 2.

Speaking to ANI after paying tributes, Gupta said the country owes a deep debt of gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his contribution to the freedom struggle and for inspiring people through the principle of non-violence. "Gandhi ji's 157th birth anniversary is an occasion to convey my greetings to all the countrymen. The democracy that we are enjoying today is the result of his penance, dedication and devotion towards the nation. We should respect and remember his contribution. He was our guide," the Governor said.

Referring to Gandhi's message of "Ahimsa Paramo Dharma" (non-violence is the highest duty), Gupta said the Mahatma's teachings should be passed on to the coming generations. "By giving the mantra of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma', he made a significant contribution to India's freedom. We remain grateful to him. We should draw inspiration from the way the Father of the Nation contributed to taking the country forward, and our coming generations must learn from his message of non-violence," he said.

The Governor also recalled Gandhi's efforts to bring people together during the freedom movement and said the values that guided the national movement remained meaningful even in the present era. Gupta also paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, recalling his leadership during the 1965 India-Pakistan war and his distinctive example of simplicity and political integrity.

"Lal Bahadur Shastri ji established himself as an ideal in politics. His simplicity and the standards he set for public life are an inspiration for us. The country still needs leaders of this kind," Gupta said. He said Shastri's ability to maintain a simple way of life while occupying the country's highest political office was significant and worthy of emulation.

Referring to Shastri's death in Tashkent in January 1966 after the signing of the Tashkent Declaration, Gupta said it remained a painful chapter. "It is also a matter of great pain for us that he passed away in Tashkent under such circumstances. Even today, questions remain surrounding it. We pay our respects to Shastri ji and hope that leaders with such values emerge from the new generation," he said.

Earlier, the Governor had also stressed that while Gandhi's philosophy of peace and non-violence remained fundamental, national strength was necessary to safeguard peace. "To create peace, we must make ourselves strong so that no hostile country can attack us," Gupta said.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former Congress state president Pratibha Singh, Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan and other leaders were also present on the occasion. Gandhi Jayanti is recognised internationally as the International Day of non-violence, alongside the birth anniversary of Shastri, remembered for his leadership during the 1965 war and his emphasis on simplicity and public service. (ANI)