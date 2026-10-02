‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ conducted across Assam on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti; State BJP President Dilip Saikia participates at Bharalumukh

The BJP Assam Pradesh organised a statewide ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ across Assam on Friday to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Party workers cleaned public places, roads, parks and other areas across districts and mandals to raise awareness about cleanliness and sanitation.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 17:59 IST
‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ conducted across Assam on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti; State BJP President Dilip Saikia participates at Bharalumukh
BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia participates in Swachhata Abhiyan (Photo/X/@DilipSaikia4Bjp). Image Credit: ANI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, organised a statewide ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ across Assam on Friday to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, with party leaders and workers participating in cleanliness drives at various locations. As per the official release, the State Committee along with party workers under various district and mandal committees cleaned public places, roads, parks and other areas in their respective regions, with the objective of creating public awareness about cleanliness and sanitation.

In a press statement, BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami stated that the cleanliness drive was undertaken across the State to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of cleanliness and sanitation and, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, to further strengthen the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as a people’s movement. Spokesperson Goswami stated that BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia participated in the Swachhata Abhiyan organised at the Shaheed Bedi near Bharalumukh, in front of Tarun Ram Phookan Park, Guwahati, and paid his respectful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. BJP MLA from the Central Guwahati constituency, Vijay Gupta, was also present on the occasion.

Party workers from various levels of the Bharalumukh Mandal actively participated in the programme. He further stated that Mahatma Gandhi regarded cleanliness and sanitation as an important foundation for building a healthy society and a healthy nation. In honour of Gandhiji’s ideals, widespread public awareness about cleanliness has been created across the country through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spokesperson Goswami further said that BJP workers would continue to carry forward the message of cleanliness not merely on this particular day, but as part of their continued commitment and responsibility towards society. (ANI)

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