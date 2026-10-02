Haryana CM suspends two HSPCB Regional Officers over public grievances during Gurugram review meeting

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took strict action during a comprehensive review meeting on Gurugram's development projects on Friday, suspending two Regional Officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) following persistent complaints from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). The suspended officials included Akanksha, Regional Officer (Gurugram North), and Mukul Kumar, Regional Officer (Gurugram South).

As per the Haryana State Pollution Control Board order, during suspension, their headquarters will be at Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Head Office, Sector-6, Panchkula. They will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules. Emphasising accountability in governance, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "The meeting involved a detailed discussion regarding development works, amenities for citizens, and public grievances. It has always been my belief that the government should not limit itself merely to files and meetings."

Underlining his direct engagement with ground realities, CM Saini added, "I also have a parallel system in place to understand the issues faced by the state's citizens... I continuously gather information from the grassroots level regarding the problems people are facing and whether there are any shortcomings in our administrative system." Haryana CMO, in a statement, said, "Today, in the review meeting of Gurugram's development projects, Chief Minister Shri @NayabSainiBJP, taking public complaints seriously, issued directives for necessary action. In view of the complaints continuously received by the RWA, the Regional Officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Gurugram North, and the Regional Officer, Gurugram South, have been suspended. Ensuring swift resolution of public complaints and accountability of officials is the state government's priority."

Meanwhile, today, Saini furthered the pledge of ‘Clean India, Healthy India' on Gandhi Jayanti. He stated on X, "We have decided to launch the 'GVP Free Campaign' in the district. Under this, the goal has been set to eliminate garbage heaps. I appeal to everyone to extend their cooperation in this campaign and take a pledge that neither will we litter nor allow others to do so. Ensuring that garbage reaches the designated place is our responsibility. Let us come together to make our homes, neighbourhoods, villages, lanes, and cities clean and beautiful." (ANI)