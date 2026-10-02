Delhi: MCD holds special meeting on waste segregation, new management rules

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday held a special meeting to discuss ways to improve solid waste management, strengthen waste segregation at source and increase public participation in keeping the city clean. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, with councillors raising issues and suggestions related to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, four-way waste segregation, recycling, registration of Bulk Waste Generators and the welfare of sanitation workers.

During the meeting, the MCD Chief Engineer explained key provisions of the new rules and stressed the need for scientific collection, processing, recycling and reuse of waste. Councillors were also briefed on the four-way segregation system, under which waste from homes, institutions, markets and other establishments is to be separated into prescribed categories. The Deputy Mayor said better waste management would require both proper implementation of the rules and active participation from citizens. She said councillors should work with RWAs, market associations, institutions and residents to spread awareness about segregation and cleanliness in their respective wards.

Councillors also raised local waste management issues and suggested measures to improve collection, strengthen awareness drives and tighten registration and compliance of Bulk Waste Generators. They also called for better safety and welfare measures for sanitation workers. Pant said cleanliness is a collective responsibility and directed officials to examine and act on the suggestions raised during the meeting. The meeting also stressed the need for continued coordination between the MCD and citizens to improve waste management across Delhi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that thousands of students from 30 Delhi University colleges will come together on October 18 to take a pledge for the cleanliness and conservation of the Yamuna, Gupta made the announcement while launching the ‘Main Bhi Yamuna Prahari’ app at the Delhi University Sports Complex under the Seva Sankalp Campaign. She urged students, teachers, and citizens to register on the app and join the campaign.

The Chief Minister said cleaning the Yamuna cannot be the government’s responsibility alone and called for greater public participation, particularly from the youth. She also urged students to take the message to their families and communities. Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra said more than Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for Yamuna cleaning, while work is underway to prevent sewage from entering the river.

The campaign comes as cleanliness and public participation remain a key focus around Gandhi Jayanti. (ANI)