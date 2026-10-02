Six snake charmers caught for asking money from passengers by displaying snakes in Jansewa Express

Six snake charmers were caught and deboarded at Dighwara Station on Friday for asking passengers for money by displaying snakes in the general coach of Train No. 14618 Jansewa Express under Sonpur Division of East Central Railway. According to the release, "For verification of the information received through RailMadad and to take necessary action, Sub-Inspector Shri Shamsher Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Shri Vijay Kumar of RPF Sonpur Outpost, Dighwara, were monitoring the said train."

After the train departed from Chhapra Station, six persons were found asking passengers for money by displaying snakes during the checking of the general coaches. Considering the seriousness of the matter, all six persons were informed about their conduct and deboarded from the train at Dighwara Station, the next scheduled halt of the train under Sonpur Division, with the assistance of the RPF personnel deployed on duty. During questioning, the apprehended persons did not clearly disclose their names and addresses. They gave different information regarding their place of residence, including Lucknow and Himachal Pradesh. Verification of their names and addresses is underway.

The matter has been coordinated with the Forest Department, and necessary legal action as per the applicable provisions is in process. Indian Railways appeals to the general public to remain alert. Asking for money by displaying snakes on trains is illegal. Passengers are advised to report any such activity at the earliest so that timely and appropriate action can be taken.

"Indian Railways remains committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for its passengers," the release said. (ANI)