Sachin Pilot congratulates Pargat Singh on appointment as Punjab Congress chief

Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot on Friday congratulated Pargat Singh on his appointment as the president of the Punjab Congress Committee and extended his best wishes to him. In a post on X, Pilot expressed hope that under Pargat Singh's leadership, the Congress party would deliver an outstanding performance in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

"I extend my congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed President of the Punjab Congress Committee, @PargatSOfficial ji. I hope that under your leadership, the party will deliver an outstanding performance in the upcoming assembly elections," Pilot said. He further said that Pargat Singh would carry forward the vision of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to the people with "complete dedication and loyalty."

"Punjab is yearning for change, and at this juncture, the Congress party must strengthen its organisation further while firmly raising issues that resonate with the public," Pilot said. Pilot also thanked Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for his contribution to strengthening the Congress party and its organisation during his tenure.

"I also thank @RajaBrar_INC ji for his tireless hard work and invaluable contributions toward strengthening the party and organisation during his tenure," he said. The Congress appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Friday, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the appointment takes effect immediately. The Congress also appreciated the contributions of Raja Warring. He was appointed state party chief in 2022, taking over the role from Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri Amarinder Singh Raja Warring," the statement read. The party also clarified that the working presidents, chairpersons, and co-chairpersons of various election-related committees in Punjab will continue in their respective roles as before.

Warring resigned as Punjab Congress president on Friday. He also congratulated Pargat Singh, who succeeded him as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president.

In a post on X, Warring said, "Congratulations to Sardar Pargat ji for being appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. My best wishes." Earlier today, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that AICC state in-charge Sachin Pilot may have decided on the party's strategy for the state.

"When he was appointed in charge, I went to formally congratulate him. I spoke with him for about 15 minutes that day. But I haven't met him since. Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove 'Raja' from the post. I don't have concrete proof of this, but perhaps the General Secretary felt that Raja should be removed. Otherwise, there is no specific issue. I have conveyed what I had to say to Rahul Gandhi. There is no one left after Rahul Gandhi to whom I could explain what should or shouldn't happen," said Warring. Warring emphasised that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed great affection towards him during their meeting after he stepped down from his post. Recalling his meeting with the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Warring mentioned that he answered questions regarding Punjab and shared his thoughts about the state. (ANI)