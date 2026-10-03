Three arrested in Tripura for extorting money in name of Durga Puja donations, attacking woman police officer

Tripura's Teliamura Police arrested three individuals for allegedly extorting money under the guise of Durga Puja donations and assaulting an on-duty woman police officer. According to the police, Sanjib Chakma, a resident of the Manikpur area, was driving his vehicle through Teliamura town when members of a local club intercepted his vehicle near a cafeteria in the Shantinagar area and forcibly collected Rs 4,000 in cash as a Durga Puja donation.

When they attempted to assault him, he fled to the Teliamura police station to save his life and lodged a written complaint. Upon receiving the complaint, a team of police and TSR personnel led by Woman SI Sumitra Debbarma of Teliamura Police Station left for the club to nab the accused. At around 1:30 AM, while they were proceeding along the National Highway, complainant Sanjib Chakma identified the accused.

The police further stated that when officers attempted to detain the culprits, the accused acted aggressively and misbehaved with on-duty TSR personnel. It is alleged that when two female police personnel stepped forward, they were struck by a motorcycle, knocking the pillion-riding female officer onto the road. The arrested have been identified as Dhruba Saha, Sudip Chakraborty and Uttam Deb. All three are residents of the Shantinagar area.

Teliamura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jayanta Kumar Dey stated that police have registered a suo motu case in the matter, incorporating charges of forcible extortion, obstruction of government duty, and assault on a female police officer. "A suo-moto case has been registered at the police station after detaining the accused, with case number 56. The charges include forcible extortion, obstructing government duty, and assault on woman police," said Dey.

Following the arrest of three accused, the Khowai Court sent them to 14 days of judicial custody on October 1. (ANI)