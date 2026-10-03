"It will make no difference": UP Minister OP Rajbhar slams Congress over UPCC reshuffle

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday took a sharp jab at the Congress party following its major organisational overhaul in the state, asserting that the appointments of Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' as UP Congress Chief and Imran Masood as Working President will make "no difference" to the political landscape. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "It will make no difference. The Congress should declare a Muslim leader as its Chief Ministerial face; this is my advice to the Samajwadi Party as well, given that they have garnered significant votes from the Muslim community."

Furthermore, speaking on Aradhana Mishra's remark stating that the Congress party under the leadership of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi fielded 40 per cent women candidates in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajbhar pointed out that this is the same Congress party which opposed the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lower House. "This is the same Congress that opposed the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly. With what face have they come to make demands? These issues will certainly be raised among women," he said.

Earlier, Congress appointed state MLA Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC). According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, she replaces outgoing state chief Ajay Rai. Aradhana Misra, daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, previously served as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state assembly.

As part of the reshuffle approved by the Congress high command, Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood has been named the Working President of the UPCC. Additionally, Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been appointed as Senior Vice Presidents. The Congress President has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect. (ANI)