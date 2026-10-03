"Everyone of us should stand up": Priyanka Gandhi backs student protests over women's safety

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday praised students of Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) and other colleges for speaking out against violence against women following protests and marches by DU students in the wake of the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old in Astha Kunj Park. Students from various Delhi University colleges held marches outside Gargi College and Kamala Nehru College to demand strict action in the case.

In an X post, the Wayanad MP said, "I am so proud of all the girls at LSR and other colleges for raising their voices against the violence perpetrated on women every single day. Why should women live in fear? Why should they 'endure' injustice? Why should those attacking them never be held accountable?" Calling for wider participation, she added, "This is a fight for all women, every one of us should stand up and make ourselves count."

The first major demonstration was held on September 23, when around 200 students from Delhi University and affiliated institutions, including Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Miranda House, Gargi College and Dr BR Ambedkar University, took to the streets. The protests continued over the following days. On September 25, hundreds of women students marched near Delhi University's South Campus, demanding safer public spaces and stronger action against sexual harassment. The protesters were later moved from Siri Fort Road to Arun Jaitley Park amid police deployment.

Later, another demonstration was held at the Faculty of Arts, with hundreds of Delhi University students, primarily women and queer participants, taking part. It was reported as the third and largest demonstration in a week. What followed was the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) undertaking a comprehensive safety audit of all public parks, which focused on the installation of adequate lighting, deployment of security personnel at all entry and exit gates, and mandatory security patrolling within park premises, particularly after sundown.

The Delhi Police has also stepped up its own presence, with extensive patrolling deployed across the city and parks in the aftermath of the incident. Meanwhile, all three accused have been arrested and are stated to be residents of Faridabad, Haryana. One of the accused is pursuing a law course. One accused was arrested after an encounter by a team of Delhi police. (ANI)

The issue has also triggered political reactions. Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi have backed student-led protests demanding greater safety for women and urged young women, particularly those from Gen Z, to participate in larger numbers. “Stop punishing women for the crimes committed against them. Across our country, women are afraid to walk the streets, afraid of being harassed, afraid of being raped. And the government’s answer: stay at home,” Gandhi said.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a self-made video, said that after the case, Delhi’s female students have been extremely agitated, highlighting the protests by female students. “And the government poured salt on their wounds when it announced the start of online classes, and after starting online classes it says: stop going out of the house in the evening, stop going out of the house at night. Why are all the restrictions imposed only on girls?” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also interacted with students at Maitreyi College during the ‘Yuva Manthan: Tradition and Progress’ programme organised as part of the college’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Speaking about women’s safety, Gupta said ensuring security should not come at the cost of restricting women’s freedom. She said the focus should be on creating an environment where women can pursue their education, careers and ambitions without fear.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government is working to strengthen safety infrastructure across the city, with 50,000 CCTV cameras and one lakh streetlights being installed. She said better security in public spaces would help women and girls move around the city with greater confidence. (ANI)