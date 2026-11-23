Lutnick not involved in Nvidia decision to reinstate Huang as CEO
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was not involved with the Nvidia board decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, a source told Reuters Monday.
President Donald Trump told CNBC he intervened and made a "deal" with the Nvidia board on Sunday to get Huang back in the job. Lutnick has faced growing criticism in his role overseeing export controls on US chips to China and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed Lutnick's department over lack of export controls for Nvidia partner Megaspeed.