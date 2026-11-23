​US Commerce ​Secretary ‌Howard Lutnick was ​not involved with the Nvidia ‌board decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, a source told ‌Reuters Monday.

President Donald Trump ‌told CNBC he intervened and made a "deal" with the Nvidia ⁠board ​on ⁠Sunday to get Huang back in ⁠the job. Lutnick has faced ​growing criticism in his role ⁠overseeing export controls on US chips ⁠to ​China and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed Lutnick's department ⁠over lack of export controls for ⁠Nvidia ⁠partner Megaspeed.