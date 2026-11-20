Drone software company Auterion ​and Ukrainian drone maker Skyfall plan ‌to ​establish a joint venture to build drones in Germany for Ukraine, deepening Berlin's efforts to bring combat-tested Ukrainian drone ‌technology into its defence industrial base.

Auterion, a US-headquartered drone software company founded in Europe, said the venture would initially produce Skyfall's Shrike first-person-view attack drones. The German government will provide ‌funding for establishing the factory and commitments to drone orders, an industry source told ‌Reuters. The person said the government funding was in the triple-digit million euro range and was currently intended for drone orders for Ukraine, but future funding for German orders was also expected.

The ⁠German government ​could not be ⁠immediately reached for comment. Germany is seeking to anchor drone expertise honed during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine ⁠in domestic manufacturing, as countries across the continent attempt to build up their drone capabilities.

Germany previously ​funded a contract for 50,000 Shrike drones worth about €90 million ($99 million), which ⁠the companies said on Friday had been delivered. The Skyfall venture follows Auterion's first German-Ukrainian drone manufacturing partnership ⁠with ​Airlogix, which was established in February and entered serial production in August.

That project received €300 million in German government funding and has completed its first deliveries, the same industry ⁠source said. The new factory will be established under the official "Build with Ukraine" defence ⁠cooperation framework ⁠backed by the German and Ukrainian governments.

The new agreement was signed during the ninth German-Ukrainian Economic Forum attended by German Chancellor Friedrich ‌Merz and ‌Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi. ($1 = 0.9108 euros)

(Editing ​by Milla Nissi-Prussak)