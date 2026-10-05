Will lead KSRTC towards comprehensive development: Keralam CM Satheesan

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that the government’s aim is to make Keralam State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) more professional with modern facilities and lead it towards comprehensive development. The Chief Minister was speaking after flagging off seven new KSRTC services at the North Paravur unit and inaugurating the construction of a new bus waiting centre.

Five new Priyadarshini ordinary services have been started from the Chathanad, Thattappally, Gothuruth and Puthenvelikkara areas to Kalamassery Medical College, Aluva, Ernakulam and Thrippunithura. Two new services to Mysuru have also been launched. New interstate services to Palani and Madurai will begin on October 23, and a new service to Velankanni will begin on October 31. A Lakshadweep tourism package has also been prepared. The Chief Minister said that the first batch scheduled for November 4 has been fully booked.

Four crore rupees will be spent on the first phase of construction of the Paravur KSRTC stand. Subsequently, a new building with modern facilities will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 10 crore, the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister also said that private individuals are coming forward to purchase and provide new buses to KSRTC, and that 33 MLAs have given permission to provide buses from their MLA funds.

On September 23, Jose, a native of Mookkannoor in Angamaly, donated Rs 40 lakh to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for purchasing a new bus. This is the first time in the history of KSRTC that a private individual has donated funds to purchase a bus for the corporation.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, at a simple function held in the Chief Minister’s chamber after the Cabinet meeting, Jose handed over a cheque for Rs 40 lakh to Chief Minister Satheesan. Accepting the cheque, the Chief Minister said he hoped it would mark a good beginning and encourage more private individuals and institutions to come forward to purchase buses for KSRTC. He then handed over the cheque to Transport Minister CP John.

Minister Roji M John said Jose’s decision was exemplary. Transport Minister CP John said that when the Calicut City Cooperative Bank had earlier donated funds to purchase a bus for KSRTC, there was an expectation that more people would follow the example.

The Chief Minister added that this was the first such instance in the history of KSRTC and expressed hope that more people would come forward to support the corporation. The cheque handed over by Jose was subsequently given by the Transport Minister to KSRTC CMD PS Pramoj Shankar.

As part of the government’s 100-day action programme, KSRTC is providing an opportunity for individuals and organisations to sponsor buses to improve public transport facilities. The Transport Minister said buses can also be sponsored by local self-government institutions, cooperative institutions, companies, trusts, voluntary organisations and through CSR funds. (ANI)