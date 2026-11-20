As multiple ​computer systems crashed around the world last week and unidentified drones piled pressure on US air bases in Britain, Southeast Asian nations firmed up plans to build and share oil ​supplies in the event of a major crisis. Their move was overshadowed by the run-up to Thursday's talks between the leaders of ‌the United ​States, China and Russia — Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin — in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

It was a meeting that gave the White House a chance to demonstrate its power and reach despite the loss of both houses of Congress to the Democrats. But as the Asian energy security effort shows, for countries watching from the sidelines, the focus is increasingly on a host of fast-growing risks that they may need to manage with much less leadership from Washington.

COMPETITION, VOLATILITY AND FRAGMENTATION CAUSE CONCERN Even after Trump returned to the White House at the start of 2025, plenty ‌of traditional US allies maintained their trust in Washington and international structures to manage increasingly assertive and sometimes aggressive Moscow and Beijing.

This year has, however, delivered such a range of shocks – some direct from the White House, others from new dynamics including the rise of AI – that a range of governments are gradually but radically adjusting their world view. "The world has changed," Australian Secretary to the Treasury Jenny Wilkinson told the Economic Security Forum in Sydney this month, pointing to "intensifying geopolitical competition and a more volatile and fragmented international environment".

Another speaker, Marco Buti, a professor and former director general for economic and financial affairs at the European Commission, used the phrase "predatory superpowers" to refer to Washington, Moscow and Beijing. While all three capitals reject the characterisation, its airing at such an event underlines a growing nervousness elsewhere that the United States, Russia and ‌China are delivering disruption that other powers must learn to manage.

Broader drivers of rising instability include the growing strength of technology, particularly drones and rapidly developed AI "frontier models", as well as uncertainty over long-term access to other vital infrastructure and resources. Those dynamics are not new – but the combination of technological and political unpredictability now frequently outstrips anything seen in recent history.

This week, OpenAI executive ‌Dean Ball described in an essay what he called a growing "silent consensus" in Silicon Valley that increased algorithmic decision-making was now on the brink of taking over. "Taken together, the decisions could produce a world in which people have forfeited effective authority over much of our civilisation," he wrote, adding that this was a vision he "despised" but was becoming increasingly privately widespread among the tech elite.

On one level, traditional US allies like to think they have a plan, at least to deal with growing conflict risks: deepening coordination with the Pentagon. But while in NATO, Asia and the Middle East there is growing coordination with the US Project Maven AI-enabled command and control system, officials have expressed concern that in a crisis they might be denied access to US AI or satellites.

MAJOR SYSTEMS FAILURES LEAVE UNANSWERED QUESTIONS Coupled with that is nervousness that the US may no longer have a handle on key events. Last week's disruption to US air traffic control and key Microsoft systems as well ⁠as details of the use ​in China of cutting-edge AI chips from tech firm Nvidia have only fuelled those fears.

On their own, these ⁠incidents or trends might well have been largely ignored by economic, military or investment planners and officials keen to focus on the bigger picture. Increasingly, however, that is no longer possible: governments are now being forced to face up to fragmentation, although for now they are taking very mixed levels of action.

Gauging the true range and nature of potential danger, though, is often far from easy – even after significant disruption has begun. Questions remain over the exact causes of last week's 24-hour ⁠blackout of key Microsoft services including email program Outlook on which many companies and governments depend, as well as the failure shortly after of US air traffic control systems. According to briefings from Microsoft and US government officials, neither incident was down to a conventional or AI-enabled cyberattack, or other external action, but instead to cascading glitches and then wider failures heavily driven by legacy code and equipment issues.

US officials similarly denied a cyberattack was responsible for a "degradation" ​of services at the US National Security Agency or that the three major incidents in a single week meant the US was under concerted attack. "We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign ⁠actor of any kind," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Manila on Wednesday.

The unidentified drone activity at a US air base in Britain last week came after bombers used to strike Iran were moved out of Britain following the arrest of five men near another base. Other nations to report unauthorised and unidentified drone activity near major bases include Australia in August.

The nature of both cyber intrusions and targeting of sensitive facilities by drones, of course, can quite deliberately make attribution difficult. Both ⁠offer cheap ​routes to threaten, damage or at least temporarily disrupt essential infrastructure, sometimes while avoiding blame. On Tuesday, Norway's oil and gas company Equinor reported that it was under an ongoing cyberattack, declining to give more details.

DISRUPTION AND DESTRUCTION FORCE GOVERNMENTS TO RETHINK Some of the most recent disruption is likely to be explained in part by technical breakthroughs: AI programs now finding so many vulnerabilities and then alerting operators to them in ways that overwhelm tech firms and governments alike.

On Tuesday, Google's Threat Intelligence Group warned that a new era of "autonomous attacks" in cyberspace had now arrived, with hackers able to delegate much of their work to AI agents that probe relentlessly for vulnerabilities without human input. Drones are also now in much more plentiful supply, with skills and technologies built amid fighting in Ukraine increasingly for ⁠sale to those with the ability to pay.

Drone attacks have killed many people in Sudan, where the military is fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, but international willingness to tackle such conflicts is now at its lowest for several decades, as also seen repeatedly in Gaza. In some cases, collaboration and innovative use of new technology can still deliver considerable effect. In ⁠the Baltic Sea, officials credit NATO's Operation Baltic Sentry — pulling together drones and pre-existing regional intelligence feeds — for a significant ⁠reduction in disruption to undersea cables, which officials attribute to fast identification of culprits.

Considerable risks remain, however, particularly if hostile nations choose to rip up international rules. One recent private wargame in Singapore suggested a couple of cargo ships carrying autonomous attack drones would be enough to bring that territory to its knees, perhaps as part of a potential larger conflict. Risk tolerance may be increasing. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this month that Warsaw had been warned armed groups may try to enter Poland over its eastern borders and that guards had prevented a "provocation".

Chinese naval activity around Taiwan ‌has been high as Xi, Putin and Trump approached their meeting, ‌with Beijing also extending its ban on rare-earth exports last week until the end of January. So-called "middle powers" have clearly found the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting optics unsettling. They may find they have to do much more to ​regain their agency in a world now shifting in strange and complex ways.

(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)