Germany launches dialogue on economic future
Germany's finance ministry is launching a dialogue process to develop proposals for the future of Europe's largest economy, ministry officials said on Friday.
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Germany's finance ministry is launching a dialogue process to develop proposals for the future of Europe's largest economy, ministry officials said on Friday.
Here are more details:
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