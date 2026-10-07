Assam Court sentences man to life imprisonment in minor rape case

After completion of the trial, the court, presided over by Special Judge Mukul Chetia, convicted Ramzan Ali and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

ANI | Updated: 07-10-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 20:57 IST
Assam Court sentences man to life imprisonment in minor rape case
Debajit Saikia, Special Public Prosecutor in the Rangia court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A court in Assam's Rangia has sentenced accused Ramzan Ali to life imprisonment in connection with a 2015 rape case involving a minor girl. The incident took place in Dhuhibala village under Rangia jurisdiction in 2015, following which the victim's family lodged a complaint at Kayan Police Station.

The case, registered as Special POCSO Case No. 23/18, was subsequently tried before the District and Sessions Court under Section 376(2)(I) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After completion of the trial, the court, presided over by Special Judge Mukul Chetia, convicted Ramzan Ali and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict and ordered compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the victim. Debajit Saikia appeared as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Rangia court.

In a separate case, an Education Department trainer has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Hosur. The accused has been identified as Jayaram (52), a resident of Mahesh Garden, Betha Elachagiri near Hosur, who works as a trainer in the Education Department in the Shoolagiri area.

According to the complaint, Jayaram allegedly harassed the minor girl and threatened to prevent her and her brother from appearing for their school board examinations. The distressed girl informed her parents, following which they filed a complaint at the Hosur All Women Police Station. Based on the complaint, the All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Jayaram.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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