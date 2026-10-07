"Black day": Congress announces widespread protests on Oct 8, alleges injuries to leaders during police action

Congress announced widespread protests at state, district, and block levels on October 8, observing "Black Day" for Indian democracy after police action and detention against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and others following a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday. In a note posted by the AICC, the party alleged that the Congress leaders were subjected to lathi charge, resulting in injuries.

“Today, the BJP-led central government under Shri Narendra Modi crossed all limits. When INDIA bloc MPs—led by Hon'ble Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi—were marching peacefully towards Jantar Mantar to demand accountability from the Election Commission, they were stopped and subjected to force. Shri Rahul Gandhi, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi, our senior leaders, and INDIA bloc MPs were subjected to barbaric mistreatment and a lathi-charge, resulting in serious injuries,” the note signed by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal read. Congress termed the police action an “attack on the Constitution” and said that the party will fight till CEC Gyanesh Kumar is removed from the post.

“This attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and on elected representatives of the people is an attack on the Constitution itself. The Indian National Congress declares this day a ‘Black Day’ for Indian democracy. All Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), District Congress Committees (DCCs), and Block Congress Committees (BCCs) are directed to organize widespread protests at the state, district, and block/mandal levels tomorrow, Thursday, October 8, 2026,” the note stated. “The Indian National Congress will continue this fight relentlessly until Shri Gyanesh Kumar is removed from his post and the integrity of our electoral system is fully restored. Please treat this matter as extremely urgent and ensure immediate compliance,” the note read.

The Opposition's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls turned tense as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs attempted to move past police barricades near Jantar Mantar, following which Delhi Police pushed the protesters back. Rahul Gandhi attempted to open a barricaded gate but was stopped by police personnel as INDIA bloc MPs tried to proceed towards Jantar Mantar for the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen lying on the ground. According to the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I will not move from here. This is how they treat MPs who simply want to meet the Election Commission. This is how they beat up MPs. Women police personnel have scratched me all over and thrown us to the ground. Let them call their forces back.” Both Rahul and Priyanka were among the leaders detained by the Delhi Police.

The protest came amid a sustained effort by the opposition leaders, demanding the CEC’s resignation after reports of internal objections in the ECI and a row over changes in Form 6 during the SIR exercise. (ANI)