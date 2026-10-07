Mexico enacts reform barring dual citizens from presidency

Mexico's reform to block dual citizens ​from running for president will take ​effect on Wednesday, amid criticism that ‌the ​ruling party designed the move to block opposition candidates. The reform, which will also apply to state governors and the Mexico City ‌mayor, was proposed in late August by President Claudia Sheinbaum, who defended it as a measure to prevent foreign interference.

Opponents say the move violates the rights of Mexicans who had migrated abroad ‌and obtained citizenship in other countries, such as the United States, and note that Mexico's ‌Constitution already establishes nationality requirements for top positions. The reform, approved by a majority of lawmakers and senators from the ruling Morena party and its allies, will apply starting in 2028.

At that time, those with dual nationality ⁠must ​renounce any non-Mexican ties before ⁠running for any of the positions specified in the amendment. Next year's midterm elections, in which some state governor positions ⁠will be on the ballot, will proceed without changes.

"Today we signed the decree ... No president ​or governor may hold dual citizenship," Sheinbaum said at her daily press conference. She said ⁠the official gazette would publish the bill later in the day. Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela also prohibit the president from ⁠holding ​another nationality.

The opposition PAN party said the reform is inconsistent with regulations for Congress, which allow lawmakers and senators to hold other nationalities. Larry Rubin, president of the American ⁠Society of Mexico, who holds US and Mexican citizenship, criticized the reform.

"Loyalty to Mexico is not ⁠measured by how ⁠many passports a person has, but by their actions, their track record, and their respect for the Constitution," he said in a post ‌on X.