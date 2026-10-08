Gujarat CM inaugurates first Chintan Shibir of Roads and Buildings Dept with theme ‘Gati-Gunvatta -Gaurav – accelerating infrastructure for Viksit Gujarat 2047’

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said collective efforts and deliberation are important to maintain quality and further strengthen Gujarat’s road and infrastructure facilities. CM was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the State Government’s Roads and Buildings Department’s first two-day Chintan Shibir in Gandhinagar.

According to a press release, the Chintan Shibir, themed ‘Gati - Gunvatta - Gaurav – Accelerating Infrastructure for Viksit Gujarat 2047’, brings together officials from Work Assistants to Secretaries for collective deliberation. Referring to the Chintan Shibir tradition initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “Coming together is the beginning, thinking together is progress, and working together is success.”

CM lauded the continued success of Chintan Shibirs in advancing this vision with the spirit of ‘Main Nahin, Hum’ and the goal of ‘Swayam thi Vyam’. CM said that as a key government department, the Roads and Buildings Department plays an important role in developing roads, bridges and connectivity infrastructure that directly benefits citizens.

As per the release, he further said that people are quick to point out shortcomings, making it essential for the department to ensure that there is no compromise on quality and that the best possible work is delivered. CM added that unintentional mistakes can be corrected, but deliberate mistakes cannot be tolerated. He emphasised careful attention to the tender process, adherence to SOPs and timely completion of work through collective efforts.

CM highlighted that Chintan Shibirs can also help bring positive change in personal life through self-reflection and urged everyone to reflect on this aspect. According to the release, the Chief Minister expressed his resolve to keep Gujarat at the forefront of efforts to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

CM urged everyone to move forward together with the resolve of Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat through sustainable development. At the beginning of the Chintan Shibir, the Chief Minister released publications, including those on Building Health Monitoring and Bridge Asset Management, and felicitated engineers and officials for their outstanding performance based on the Governance Performance Index (GPI).

Notably, the Roads and Buildings Department serves the state by maintaining and repairing a 1.29 lakh km road network, more than 11,000 bridges and various government buildings across villages and cities. Under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the department also covers more than 18,000 villages and 14,000 hamlets. On this occasion, Chief Secretary MK Das congratulated the department and said that the Roads and Buildings Department is a key driver of the state’s development, plays a vital role in responding to disasters and emergencies, and is one of the government’s oldest and most prominent departments. (ANI)