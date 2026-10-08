MCD conducts 21 demolition actions across Delhi during city-wide enforcement drive

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. 

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 21:15 IST
MCD conducts 21 demolition actions across Delhi during city-wide enforcement drive
MCD conducts demolition in Delhi (Photo/MCD). Image Credit: ANI
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. According to a press release, strict enforcement action is being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.

As part of today’s intensive enforcement exercise, 21 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones, while 4 properties were sealed and 4 demolition orders were issued for violations of applicable building norms. The Corporation maintained close vigilance across its jurisdiction and took action against identified violations in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations.

As per the release, the MCD had also carried out 27 demolition actions and sealed 3 properties during yesterday’s enforcement drive, reflecting the Corporation’s continued and sustained action against violations of building norms. During today’s enforcement drive, major demolition actions were carried out at Raghubir Nagar, Sant Nagar, Gurmandi Rajpura, Kalyan Vihar, among other locations across Delhi.

The MCD reiterated that unauthorised construction and violations of building norms will not be permitted within its jurisdiction. As per the release, field officials have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and take necessary action against violations in accordance with the applicable provisions of the MPD, Building Bye-Laws and other relevant regulations.

The ongoing enforcement drive will continue across all 12 zones against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations that may pose risks to public safety. (ANI)

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