J-K: Health authorities launch JOSH teams and TB-free awareness programme for NCC cadets & students in Poonch

Health authorities recently organised a Tuberculosis-Free India awareness and training programme for NCC cadets and students, marking the launch of the Joint Squad for Health (JOSH) teams for the TB-free mission. Reflecting on the initiative, Student Mehbooba Khan stated that the gathering for JOSH Day is aimed at spreading awareness about tuberculosis to help make India TB-free.

She emphasised that with the collective support of MY Bharat volunteers, NCC cadets, officers, and the community, they intend to educate everyone and ensure this mission becomes a shared responsibility. Speaking to ANI, she said, "...Today we have gathered for JOSH Day, as part of the Joint Squad for Health initiative. Our main objective is to spread awareness about tuberculosis and help make India TB-free. With the support of MY Bharat volunteers, NCC cadets, officers and the entire community, we aim to educate everyone and ensure that this mission becomes a collective effort."

Sharing details about the groundwork, NCC Cadet Sania Hafiz from Government Degree College, Poonch, representing the 5 J&K Battalion NCC, Poonch, explained that the programme is being organised under the Government of India, following a preparatory meeting held last month at the Chief Medical Officer's Office in Poonch. She noted that block-level teams comprising NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers have been formed to actively participate in the newly launched Josh Squad and work toward the goal of a tuberculosis-free country.

She said, "... I am from Government Degree College, Poonch, and I am here representing the 5 J&K Battalion NCC, Poonch. Today, a programme is being organised under the Government of India. Last month, a meeting was held in the Conference Hall at the Chief Medical Officer's Office in Poonch.” She further added, “...NCC cadets, MY Bharat volunteers and medical staff were present at that meeting. A block-level team was formed, which included NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers. Today, a new team called the Josh Squad is being formed, and we are participating as volunteers. The main objective of the Programme is to make our country tuberculosis-free..." (ANI)