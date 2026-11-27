Neither high fuel prices nor stubborn inflation are ‌expected ​to stop US shoppers from spending robustly as their turkey hangovers wear off on Black Friday. But below healthy top-line forecasts lie signs of stress.

Holiday spending — which unofficially begins on Black Friday — is seen topping last year's strong figures by 4%-6%, several economic forecasts show. But most of the gains will ‌be attributable to inflation which, at 3.8%, is about a percentage point higher than in each of the last two years. The National Retail Federation sees November-December holiday retail sales rising 4.2% year-over-year, to just above $1 trillion. The Mastercard Economics Institute and EY Parthenon each forecast sales to rise more than 5%.

Eventual final results often beat pre-holiday estimates. Still, consumer sentiment remains shaky. This month, voters punished US President Donald Trump for an Iran ‌War that's pushed the cost of living higher, handing Democrats sweeping electoral victories. A November survey by the National Retail Federation found that 82% of consumers are taking steps to manage holiday costs, like buying less ‌expensive gifts.

Los Angeles resident Felicia Cox, 50, said that while her holiday spending will be roughly stable, inflation is impacting how she thinks. "I want to get more gifts that people will actually use or need," said Cox, a sales representative, while browsing in an L.A. Marshalls last week. "I feel like people aren't able to afford as much stuff." Worries aside, some 87% of 1,200 consumers surveyed by Deloitte in October planned to participate in the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving through "Cyber Monday," November 30 — the highest in a ⁠decade, according to ​Deloitte.

"People like to spend during the holidays," even ⁠when there's a "persisting undercurrent of stress,” said Katie Thomas, who leads the Kearney Consumer Institute, part of global consulting firm Kearney. Middle- and lower-income shoppers — who have been trading down for months — were however more likely than wealthy ones to spend less, according to the ⁠Kearney survey.

Target, Dollar Tree and Kohl's have all pointed to belt-tightening during recent earnings calls. Kohl's CEO Michael Bender on Tuesday cited an "increasingly choiceful" consumer that is "looking to stretch every dollar." Holiday spending forecasts mostly predated the recent stock market correction ​that followed the midterms, turmoil at chipmaker Nvidia, and mounting concerns around an AI bubble. The decline could dampen the wealth effect that has seen affluent shoppers splurge on gadgets and accessories, ⁠UBS analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

TOYS TAKE A HIT Higher input costs, particularly from petrol derivatives like plastic, are hitting some products more than others.

Prices of toys — generally high in plastic — have risen 13.2% since the start of the year, pushing Barbie maker ⁠Mattel this ​month to cut its annual forecast as consumers balked at higher costs. Some unlikely products are buoying the toy category. Best Buy and Target have both flagged trading cards — including Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering products — as a key growth driver. Squishy NeeDoh toys were selling for $24.99 on Amazon in October, nearly triple the price a year earlier on hot demand, according to e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend.

Toy maker Learning Resources Inc — ⁠a plaintiff in lawsuits that overturned Trump's tariffs — is seeing demand roughly flat, said CEO Rick Woldenberg, though he added it's hard to predict demand before Black Friday. "People can't shop until they have their ⁠turkey," Woldenberg said.

AI could also scramble the year's shopping ⁠dynamics. As shoppers use AI to find bargains or even complete purchases — and retailers become increasingly adept at altering price quickly through AI — the deepest discounts could come closer to Christmas, as consumers and retailers both wait out the market, said Ryan Orabone, a consultant at Spaulding Ridge. "My advice to shoppers is to ‌be patient," he said. "Don't jump on the ‌first deal you see."