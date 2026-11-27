Venezuela has published the criteria it will use to assess candidates for its Supreme Court of Justice, giving citizens a chance to see what counts in the selection of the country's most senior judges. Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, welcomed that step and questioned the weight given to particular career paths. In her assessment, the criteria favour people who have worked for the State, especially those who have served in the judiciary and dealt with criminal cases.

The country is preparing for a complete renewal of the court, known in Venezuela as the TSJ, which chooses criteria consequential across the entire bench. Satterthwaite called on the authorities to use objective measures of merit, examine candidates' integrity and give the public a way to contribute evidence to their evaluation. She also urged Venezuela to make room for political dialogue as it works towards an independent and impartial judiciary that commands public confidence.

For a citizen following the appointments, the distinction between seeing the rules and being able to use them is a practical one. A published list of qualifications can explain what selectors value, but someone who has relevant information about a candidate also needs to know where to submit it and how it can enter the assessment. Satterthwaite welcomed a guide produced by 11 Venezuelan organisations that helps citizens understand the renewal process and the opportunities to take part.

What counts as merit when an entire court is being renewed?

The criteria used to compare candidates can shape the composition of the court well before the final appointments are made. If the evaluation gives particular weight to service within the State, a candidate whose professional experience lies mainly in public institutions starts with an advantage over someone who acquired legal expertise elsewhere. Satterthwaite identified a further preference within that group for experience in the judiciary, with particular emphasis on criminal matters.

Her concern has implications beyond any one applicant because the same measure of experience will be applied across a complete renewal of the bench. A record of judicial service can tell selectors which responsibilities a candidate has held and the kinds of cases that person has handled. Establishing how well the candidate exercised judgment, understood ethical obligations and dealt with competing interests requires evidence about conduct as well as a record of appointments.

"The process of selecting and appointing judges must be based on objective criteria related to merit," Satterthwaite said. She invited Venezuela to draw on her recent report, Principles for the Appointment of Judges, and said international standards should guide every stage of selecting and appointing TSJ justices. Publishing the evaluation criteria gives the country a concrete starting point for that discussion because citizens, candidates and selectors can all examine the same account of what the process rewards.

How candidates could demonstrate their grasp of judicial ethics

Satterthwaite proposed asking candidates to declare their assets and any conflicts of interest, giving evaluators specific information to examine alongside each person's professional record. The two disclosures answer related questions about what a candidate owns and which interests might bear on the exercise of judicial duties. For those weighing an appointment, a declared interest provides a basis for asking how the candidate would handle a case in which that interest became relevant.

A practical assessment would examine a different aspect of integrity by asking candidates to show how they understand and apply judicial codes of ethics. Faced with a situation involving a potential conflict, for example, a candidate could explain which ethical duties arise and how those duties would guide the decision to hear the case or step aside. An exercise of that kind would give evaluators a reasoned answer to examine alongside the information contained in a declaration.

The distinction matters for people who may one day bring a case before the court. A citizen can learn from a professional biography that a justice has spent years deciding cases, but that biography offers limited insight into how the justice would respond if a personal interest called their impartiality into question. Satterthwaite's proposals would bring that question into the appointments process, when there is still an opportunity to examine a candidate's reasoning.

A citizen's guide gives Venezuelans a way into the debate

The 11 Venezuelan organisations behind the Citizen's Guide to Observing, Participating in, and Evaluating the TSJ Renewal Process have focused attention on the role people outside the appointing institutions can play. Satterthwaite welcomed their contribution and called for structured arrangements through which civil society groups and other interested parties could obtain information and submit observations. She specified that those observations should be substantiated and capable of making a tangible contribution to the assessment of a candidate.

Consider the position of a civic organisation that has information relevant to a published criterion. Access to the selection rules allows the organisation to explain why its observation matters, and an established route for submissions allows the people evaluating to examine the supporting material. The value of participation depends on both steps, since even a carefully documented observation has little bearing on an appointment if it never reaches those assessing the candidate.

Satterthwaite has been in contact with Venezuela about the renewal and has offered to support the country throughout the process. She urged the authorities to use this opportunity to strengthen confidence in judicial institutions and create space for political dialogue consistent with the rule of law and international law. For Venezuelans following the selection, the question is whether they will be able to trace how a candidate's experience, ethical judgment and response to evidence justified a place on the country's highest court.