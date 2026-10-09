Odisha: BJP leaders pay tribute to Gopabandhu Das on 149th birth anniversary

BJP leaders paid floral tributes to legendary freedom fighter and social reformer Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary. BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said, "If there were a single word synonymous with Gopabandhu Das, it would be 'Seva'. The BJP is currently conducting the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. PM Modi has conveyed a message to all of us that to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, every Indian—regardless of political affiliation, party, or ideology—must embrace the spirit of service. Today, in the presence of our President, we have pledged to carry Pandit Gopabandhu’s message of service to each village across Odisha, and we are moving forward with that very resolve."

Odisha BJP State President Manmohan Samal said Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das is a symbol of service. "Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das is revered by all; he is a symbol of service and a beacon of trust. In those times, the common people placed their trust in Gopabandhu Das. Whenever a major crisis struck—be it drought, earthquake, or any other calamity—Gopabandhu Das stood by them. He employed various means to unite society—specifically to bind Odisha together and foster a broader connection across the region...," Samal said.

BJP MLA Om Prakash Mishra said, "Today marks the birth anniversary of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das... A gathering of approximately 10,000 to 15,000 party workers has taken place here; they have united with great enthusiasm to pay their heartfelt tributes and offer their salutations at the feet of Pandit-ji." Gopabandhu Das was born on 9 October, 1877 in Suando village, near Puri.

Popularly known as Utkalmani, the Jewel of Utkal or Odisha, Gopabandhu Das will be ever remembered by the people of Odisha for his supreme sacrifices to serve the poor and the distressed, his role in protecting the dignity of Odia language and creation of a separate Odisha province, his sincere attempt to spread of education, as a social reformer, a nationalist leader, a journalist in furthering people’s interest and, above all, as a poet. (ANI)