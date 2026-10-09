TN: Body of missing finance firm employee found near Uchipuli; Highway blocked in protest

A 26-year-old collection agent for a finance company, who went missing on October 5, was found brutally murdered and buried near Uchipuli. The victim, Premkumar, a resident of Valantaravai Therkur near Ramanathapuram, had been missing since the morning of October 5, prompting a missing person case to be registered at the Kenikarai police station.

The breakthrough in the case came on the night of October 8 during police questioning of Kalidas (38) from the Uchipuli Thuthi Walasai area. Kalidas reportedly confessed to the crime, stating he was enraged after Premkumar spoke disrespectfully about him and his daughter during a loan collection visit.

Luring Premkumar on the pretext of settling his dues, Kalidas instructed him to come to a secluded beach area near Uchipuli's adjacent forest around 2:00 PM on October 5. Upon his arrival, Premkumar was strangled and attacked from behind with a concealed knife, suffering fatal blows to the back of his head. Kalidas then robbed the victim of a two-sovereign gold chain around his neck before burying his body in the sand.

Following the confession, police personnel, accompanied by a sniffer dog and a forensic expert team, conducted a thorough investigation and crime scene reconstruction at the site. The murder triggered severe outrage among residents. More than 500 people staged a massive road blockade on the Rameswaram National Highway near the Valantaravai bus stand, alleging the involvement of mercenaries and demanding the immediate arrest of all key culprits.

The demonstration brought traffic to a complete standstill, stranding thousands of vehicles along both the Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram corridors. Ramanathapuram District Superintendent of Police, Chanthees, arrived at the scene to mediate with the protesters. The SP assured the public that all individuals involved would be brought to justice and that the state government would be formally notified to provide financial assistance to the victim's family. Following these assurances, the road blockade was temporarily called off.

Despite the pacification, tension remained high in the region, leading law enforcement officers to detain over 100 individuals involved in the highway blockade. Investigations into the crime are currently ongoing. (ANI)