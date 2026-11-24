Al Ahly sacked ​coach Hussein Ammouta on Tuesday just ​hours after a 2-0 home ‌defeat by ​Egyptian league leaders Pyramids left them seven points adrift in the title race.

In a brief statement after the defeat, ‌Al Ahly's first in nine league games this season, the club thanked Ammouta and his coaching staff for their services and said they would soon make a decision on ‌a replacement for the Moroccan. Ammouta had expressed his deep disappointment after Monday's defeat, saying ‌everyone at the club shared responsibility.

The decision ended a five-month spell in charge for Ammouta, who arrived on a two-year contract in June to replace Denmark's Jess Thorup after Al Ahly finished third ⁠in the ​league last season ⁠and exited the CAF Champions League earlier than expected. Ammouta, 57, had a record of 11 wins, two ⁠draws and a defeat from his 14 matches in charge in all competitions.

But while Al Ahly ​remain in contention in the league and three cup competitions he faced pressure ⁠from supporters over inconsistent performances. Ammouta guided Wydad Casablanca to the Moroccan league title in 2017 and won ⁠the ​CAF Champions League crown that same year with a victory over Al Ahly in the final.

He also took Morocco to the African Nations Championship title in 2021, ⁠won the Qatari league with Al Sadd and had spells in charge at Al ⁠Jazira in the ⁠United Arab Emirates and the Jordan national team. Al Ahly, who have won a record 45 Egyptian league titles, are third in the ‌standings behind ‌Pyramids and second-placed Zamalek.

(Reporting Ashraf Hamed Atta; ​Editing by Peter Rutherford )