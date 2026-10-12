Akhilesh Yadav vows to continue agitation, says “changing location will not save government”

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday vowed to continue the opposition's agitation against the Election Commission, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of electoral irregularities and alleging that shifting protest venues would not help the government evade accountability. Addressing the media during the INDIA bloc's protest march towards the Supreme Court, Yadav accused the BJP of colluding with the poll panel to undermine the Constitution and democracy, alleging that electoral irregularities were being used to retain power.

“Protest and the sit-in demonstration will continue. It is our responsibility to save democracy. The Bharatiya Janata Party is colluding with the Election Commission to destroy the constitution and democracy. They want to remain in power forever. They create fake votes, cast fake votes, and create fake election results," Akhilesh Yadav told ANI. The SP chief maintained that the opposition alliance would pursue all legal and practical measures to address the alleged irregularities and safeguard democratic institutions. "Whatever the legal and practical methods are, we will adopt them," he said.

Yadav called on the government to acknowledge its alleged failures and take action against the Election Commission, asserting that the opposition's concerns must be heard. He added, "Our voices should reach them. Why doesn't the government want to listen? The government is wrong. The government should listen and remove the Election Commission. This is for everyone's well-being and for the well-being of democracy. The BJP should admit its mistake and remove the Election Commission. Changing the protest site will not solve the issue, and that will not make the government escape from its thefts."

Addressing the reported attempts to restrict or relocate ongoing demonstrations, Yadav argued that changing protest venues would neither resolve the issues raised by the opposition nor conceal the alleged irregularities. He also called for more locations to be made available for demonstrations, saying that facilitating peaceful protests would strengthen democracy. "It's even better. If they want to strengthen democracy, they should provide more locations for the protest. Changing the location will not save the government. The government's theft cannot be hidden by changing the location. We will continue to raise our voices for democracy, and the struggle will continue," Akhilesh Yadav said.

His remarks came as INDIA bloc leaders and MPs marched towards the Supreme Court, seeking action over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc MPs reached the Barakhamba Road intersection and began their march towards the apex court, where they intend to submit a petition detailing their allegations against the Election Commission.

The march was led by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The INDIA bloc constituents participating in the protest included former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM). Congress leader Sachin Pilot said the opposition's primary demand was for the Supreme Court to hear its concerns regarding the functioning of the Election Commission. He also alleged that police personnel were using force against protesters and that opposition leaders were being detained.

"The entire country is on the streets today. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress workers from across the country have gathered here. All of us have just one demand, for the Supreme Court to hear us. What the CEC did is illegal and unconstitutional. He will have to resign from his post. The proof of 'vote chori' produced by us proves that we will have to fight the battle to save democracy in this country. We want to speak peacefully, in a Gandhian manner. But the police are beating up the youth. Leaders are being jailed. This is wrong. I think the Supreme Court must hear us so that the correct measures can be taken. CEC has no right to continue in the position...This Govt is pushing forward Police to protect itself." The opposition parties said that the MPs would demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and sign a petition at the apex court.

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadoriya said the march was intended to seek the CEC's resignation and action against him. "The march is being led to the Supreme Court to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and that action be taken to send him to jail. This struggle and protest will continue until he resigns and is sent to jail."

CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "Inside the Supreme Court, 10 leaders will sign the petition and submit it on behalf of the INDIA bloc. I am one of the signatories." SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Election Commission seemed to be working at the behest of the BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav says, "BJP is still getting fake votes registered. We hope that the Election Commission will stay impartial. SIR was ongoing in UP, and it has now concluded. Still, there are a large number of double votes. You conducted such a huge exercise, spent crores of rupees, and deployed officials for the same. Still, you could not rectify the voter list...What can you expect from them then? Why the SIR then? EC seems to be working at the BJP's behest." Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said, "This is not a display of strength, but a demand of the entire country... People are protesting everywhere in the country."

The INDIA bloc leaders have maintained that they would continue their agitation over the alleged electoral irregularities and seek accountability from the Election Commission. They have reiterated their demand for judicial intervention, asserting that their concerns regarding voter lists and the electoral process must be addressed. (ANI)