"Rahul Gandhi wants to destroy Constitution": BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slams LoP; invokes Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday criticised the INDIA bloc's protest march to the Supreme Court, accusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of undermining constitutional institutions and drawing parallels with the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, Dubey questioned the opposition's decision to stage a protest march to the Supreme Court, arguing that grievances concerning constitutional authorities should be addressed through established legal and parliamentary procedures.

“Have you ever heard from 1947 until today that people go to the Supreme Court to protest or demonstrate? Indira Gandhi had put the country's constitution at stake and imposed an emergency. This person is the grandson of the same person who wants to impose an emergency. He wants to destroy the country's constitution,” Nishikant Dubey said. Outlining the procedures for removing constitutional authorities, Dubey said the Prime Minister could be removed through elections or a no-confidence motion.

“What is there in the constitutional institution? The Prime Minister has to be removed; there are only two ways: either there will be elections, or you will have to remove him through a no-confidence motion.” Detailing his views on the procedures for addressing grievances against constitutional authorities, Dubey added, “If the Chief Election Commissioner has to be removed, there is only one way: you will bring an impeachment motion and impeach him in Parliament. And the Chief Justice of India will hear the petition, you will file an SLP, you will file a writ petition, and your lawyer will go to fight the case, or you will protest like this? Have you ever seen anyone go to the Supreme Court? What would you call this? “

Dubey further criticised the political standing of the opposition alliance, framing their ongoing protests as erratic behaviour stemming from a lack of viable leadership. He said, “This is crazy, and even crazier are all the people in the opposition behind him because their leadership is finished. One leader has become Abhijit Dipke, and another has become Surjit Imam. So Rahul Gandhi's competition is with Surjit Imam and Abhijit Dipke; that is why he is showing more craziness than them.”

The BJP MP also challenged opposition leaders to seek the resignation of chief ministers in states governed by opposition parties. Referring to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, he questioned their demands for accountability from constitutional authorities. Dubey also referred to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while criticising the opposition's position on the Election Commission.

“If they have the courage, first they should get the Chief Minister of Kerala to resign, where elections have just been held, then get the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to resign, then get Hemant Soren in our state to resign, get DK Shivakumar to resign, then get Sukhu to resign in Himachal, get Revanth Reddy to resign in Telangana. Whenever they want, they wish for it. if we talk about Arvind Kejriwal, he should get Bhagwant Mann to resign. What kind of cheap talk is this? If they win, then it's very good, and if they lose, then the Election Commission is bad. Who are they, brother? Who are they? He is an MP like us. I am also an MP, and he is also an MP. Other than that, he has no status. There must be many 'lat sahebs' (big shots) in their house. Their status according to the constitution is the same as ours,” he said. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske also criticised the INDIA bloc's march, accusing Rahul Gandhi of using the demonstration to remain in the media spotlight. Mhaske alleged that Gandhi's actions contradicted his earlier criticism of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over constitutional issues.

“Rahul Gandhi is playing the game of a snake charmer. He is just trying to fly high and stay in the headlines of the media, and that is why he is talking about such absurd things. Earlier, he used to say that the NDA government is working against the constitution, but look, he himself is working against the constitution,” he said. Mhaske further questioned the opposition's decision to take a protest march to the Supreme Court, describing it as a political spectacle.

“These are childish antics. In our Marathi, we say, 'Teen paise ka tamasha' (a three-penny show), 'nautanki' (drama). They are doing drama. Does anyone take a morcha (protest) to the Supreme Court? Does anyone give this kind of representation to the Chief Justice? You file an entry in the case, but Rahul Gandhi is only doing drama. They are playing the game from both sides. Sometimes they go with the BJP, and sometimes they go with Rahul Gandhi. They will go with whoever has more power,” he added. The remarks came as the INDIA bloc staged a protest against the Election Commission, with opposition leaders seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process.

Central Delhi witnessed heavy security deployment and barricading as thousands of political workers and civil rights activists participated in the 'March for Democracy' towards the Supreme Court. Led by leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the march disrupted traffic along key stretches of the capital, including Barakhamba Road and Mandi House.

Protesters waved national flags, held placards and raised slogans alleging irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. (ANI)