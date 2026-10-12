Sixty countries back declaration opposing strait tolls

​Sixty countries ​supported a declaration ‌on Monday ​pledging to work to preserve ‌freedom of navigation and opposing the introduction of tolls through straits used for ‌international navigation. "We support ongoing ‌defensive and non-escalatory multilateral initiatives aimed at preserving the freedom of navigation," the ⁠declaration, ​which ⁠is supported by countries including members of ⁠the European Union, Australia, Japan and the ​United Kingdom, said.

"We oppose any ⁠measures, including the imposition of unlawful ⁠fees, ​tolls, discriminatory restrictions, prior authorization requirements or other conditions, ⁠that would hamper or impair lawful navigation, ⁠through ⁠straits used for international navigation," it added.