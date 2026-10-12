Pinarayi Vijayan files 4 appeals in Kerala HC against order to register case in “Masappadi” case

Former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday submitted 4 sets of appeals to the Kerala High Court Division Bench, challenging the latter's verdict to register a case against him and former Public Works Department Minister PA Mohammed Riyas in connection with the controversial monthly payment or "Masappadi" case. The court issued the directive while considering a plea seeking a detailed investigation into allegations of illegal monetary transactions between a private mining firm and high-profile political leaders and entities.

The appeal points out that the court didn't issue notice or hear the accused in the proceedings, and the mandate overrides the executives’ jurisdiction. The appeal also demands leave to petition to appear before the Supreme Court and mentions that the current verdict to cancel the preliminary enquiry is against the Supreme Court's direction for a preliminary enquiry. The High Court division bench will consider the appeal on Tuesday morning. Calling the action a "conspiracy," Left Democratic Front (LDF) Convenor TP Ramakrishnan asserted that the party stands firmly behind Vijayan and will counter the move both legally and politically.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "The attempt to target Pinarayi Vijayan did not begin today. There is an effort to revive an issue that society has already rejected, with allegations being levelled against him without any basis. The party will not be intimidated by this conspiracy. We will fight it to the fullest extent, both legally and politically. If Pinarayi Vijayan is not being targeted, why was his residence raided? We will examine the nature of the case and decide how best to take the matter forward." Meanwhile, Vijayan's daughter T Veena has been named as an accused in both cases. Pinarayi Vijayan is the first accused in the monthly payment (Masappadi) case, while Mohammed Riyas is the first accused in the money laundering case.

The first case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, while the second relates to an alleged hawala money transaction. The cases were registered following a Kerala High Court order directing the Vigilance Department to initiate proceedings based on a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sections mentioned in the FIR are the Prevention of Corruption Act: Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(d), along with provisions under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Indian Penal Code, 1860: Sections 12, 13(1)(b), 13(2) and 120-B.

The CMRL-Exalogic case relates to allegations surrounding transactions between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions, a company linked to Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena. (ANI)