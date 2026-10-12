216 households in Valmiki Camp to get tap water connections; Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi inaugurates ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’

Mayor of Delhi Pravesh Wahi inaugurated the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ at Valmiki Camp in Begumpur, Malviya Nagar, along with Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Shri Satish Upadhyay on Monday. The initiative to provide tap water connections to 216 households in Valmiki Camp will help ensure convenient access to drinking water for local residents.

The objective is to ensure access to water through household tap connections for every family in the area. On the occasion, according to the press release by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Mayor Pravesh Wahi said that providing clean and easily accessible drinking water to every household is an important step towards improving the quality of life of citizens.

Mayor stated that, inspired by the vision of the PM Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, continuous efforts are being made to ensure that essential basic amenities reach every citizen of Delhi. The government aims to make essential facilities, including clean drinking water, readily accessible to citizens and enable them to benefit from an improved quality of life. He further stated that initiatives such as the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ play an important role in fulfilling the basic needs of citizens. The provision of tap water connections to families in Valmiki Camp will make their daily lives more convenient and accelerate efforts to ensure water availability at their doorsteps.

On the occasion, local Councillor Leena Kumari, Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Pankaj Naresh Agrawal, and other distinguished guests were present. (ANI)