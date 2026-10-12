Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh

‌A Saudi-led ​coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it ‌destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned group towards Riyadh ‌on Monday, as fighting between ‌the two sides persists.

Saudi Arabia earlier issued a warning alert ⁠for ​a ⁠potential "hostile threat" in Riyadh, according to ⁠a message seen by Reuters. The ​Houthis have been attacking Saudi ⁠airports and oil facilities since last ⁠week ​as part of a rapidly escalating conflict that has ⁠spilled over from the wider ⁠regional conflagration ⁠between the United States and Iran.