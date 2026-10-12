Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh
A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned group towards Riyadh on Monday, as fighting between the two sides persists.
Saudi Arabia earlier issued a warning alert for a potential "hostile threat" in Riyadh, according to a message seen by Reuters. The Houthis have been attacking Saudi airports and oil facilities since last week as part of a rapidly escalating conflict that has spilled over from the wider regional conflagration between the United States and Iran.