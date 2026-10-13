Rahul Gandhi to host opposition MPs for high tea at residence on Oct 13 amid ongoing agitation against CEC

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has invited opposition MPs for high tea at his residence on Tuesday. The meeting comes a day after INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court of India on Monday, over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Gandhi also expressed gratitude to citizens, party workers and opposition allies who supported the march. Describing the march as a decisive stand against state intimidation, Gandhi criticised the central government, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of resorting to “bullying”.

The march culminated in 11 opposition leaders filing a petition in the apex court challenging the manner in which the Election Commission had taken decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls. "I’d like to thank every single person who came out today for this protest. I'd also like to thank the millions of people who showed support in their own way at 3 pm. Thank you to the leaders of the INDIA bloc, all the workers of the Congress party and workers of the INDIA bloc. Today was a very important day because we needed to show the government that the people of India are not going to be intimidated. You cannot beat us, threaten us, frighten us. We will not accept being bullied," Gandhi wrote on X.

The Congress leader questioned the absence of right-wing groups during public confrontations, who he alleged were "beating" protestors at recent demonstrations. "I was wondering where the cowards of the RSS who were beating the young children the day before yesterday were. Where were those people? Because I didn’t see them. When we are standing there and when the people of India are standing there, why don’t you come out? Why don’t you wear your little scarves and come out and see what happens?" he said.

The petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeks suspension of the ongoing SIR exercise across the country pending adjudication of the issues raised. It also seeks the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to examine the implementation of the revision exercise and review the technical systems governing electoral rolls and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The petitioners have raised questions over the alleged exercise of the Election Commission’s collective powers by the Chief Election Commissioner without the knowledge or concurrence of the other Election Commissioners. They have also sought production of the records relating to the decision to undertake the nationwide SIR, including files, minutes, notings and objections recorded by the commissioners.

The plea has been filed following a written communication dated October 11 from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in response to a representation made by Rahul Gandhi and Kharge on October 10. According to the petition, the CJI had indicated that matters raising similar issues were scheduled for hearing on October 13 and assured that any petition filed would be heard at the earliest possible opportunity, in accordance with law. The petitioners have sought consideration of their plea along with connected proceedings already pending before the Supreme Court. This follows days of escalating tensions between the opposition and government authorities in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. (ANI)