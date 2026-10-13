North Korea's Kim showcases missile capable of reaching US as Trump signals possible meeting

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 07:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 07:34 IST
North Korea's Kim showcases missile capable of reaching US as Trump signals possible meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a defence industry museum displaying an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States, state media KCNA showed on Tuesday. The report came a day after US President Donald Trump said he might meet Kim during ‌a planned trip to Asia. Trump is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China in mid-November.

Kim, accompanied by ‌his daughter known as Ju Ae and wife Ri Sol Ju, attended the opening of the newly opened Defence Revolution Museum on Sunday, KCNA said. The museum displayed weaponry developed under Kim's leadership ranging from drones to the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), KCNA photographs showed.

A display in front of the Hwasong-20 launcher appeared to show a ⁠multiple warhead ​design and a world map ⁠depicting ranges extending beyond the US mainland to the Middle East, Australia and South America, said Shin Jong-woo, Secretary General of the Korea Defence and Security Forum. "The exhibition ⁠appears intended to highlight the achievements of Kim's defence science development programme," Shin said. "It gave the impression of propaganda aimed at gaining a strategic advantage ​ahead of potential a North Korea-US summit."

Analysts said the museum also reflected a broader effort by Kim to elevate North ⁠Korea's weapons displays into lasting symbols of the regime's military accomplishments. "By turning what were once temporary weapons exhibitions into a permanent museum, Kim is institutionalising his military achievements ⁠and ​portraying North Korea's nuclear and missile buildup as a completed and enduring legacy," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies.

Separately, North Korea said it test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on Monday to confirm the successful technical upgrade of ⁠an unspecified key component. KCNA said the upgrade marked an important step in improving the performance of all offensive weapons systems, without providing ⁠further details.

South Korea's military said ⁠on Monday that North Korea had fired multiple ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast. The launch was Pyongyang's fourth in a month, following Seoul's recent test of a hypersonic missile.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global
3
US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

Global
4
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seoul says

North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Globalization Is Not Delivering More Women to the Workforce

Japan’s Hydrogen Push Hits a Structural Wall as Policy Ambitions Outpace Industrial Growth

Lithuania's SME Crisis Deepens as Weak Capital Markets and Credit Barriers Threaten Investment

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026