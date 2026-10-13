Delhi SIR: 20 lakh logical discrepancies, unmapped cases resolved, says CEO

Around 20 lakh cases out of nearly 33 lakh entries flagged for logical discrepancies or unmapped records in Delhi's voter list have been resolved under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, said.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2026 06:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 06:47 IST
Delhi SIR: 20 lakh logical discrepancies, unmapped cases resolved, says CEO
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 20 lakh cases out of nearly 33 lakh entries flagged for logical discrepancies or unmapped records in Delhi's voter list have been resolved under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, said. In a post on X, the CEO said a proactive campaign had been launched to address the discrepancies and ensure that eligible voters are not excluded from the electoral roll.

“If any person has any grievance, please feel free to contact any of the 14,947 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 902 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 70 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 13 District Electoral Officers (DEOs) or the CEO,” the statement said. “No eligible voter will be excluded from the voter list,” it added.

According to the data provided by the CEO's office, the West district recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications, with 28,820 applications, taking the total across Delhi to 2,12,400, as of August 30. South East district recorded the highest number of Form 6A applications, with 253, while the total across Delhi stood at 1,351.

South East district also recorded the highest number of Form 7 applications, with 14,659, out of a total of 51,471 across the national capital. East district reported the highest number of Form 8 applications, with 32,711, taking the total across Delhi to 2,60,768.

The data covers the 13 districts listed by the CEO's office as part of the SIR exercise. The Draft Electoral Roll was published on August 31 and is available on the CEO, Delhi, website as well as at polling stations.

Voters have been advised to check their names in the electoral roll. Those whose names are missing can submit Form 6, along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents, for inclusion in the final electoral roll. New applicants who attain the age of 18 years on or before October 1 can also apply through Form 6. Voters seeking a change of address or correction in existing entries can submit Form 8.

The claims and objections period will remain open until October 30. Applications received during this period will be disposed of by November 30, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global
3
US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

Global
4
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seoul says

North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Globalization Is Not Delivering More Women to the Workforce

Japan’s Hydrogen Push Hits a Structural Wall as Policy Ambitions Outpace Industrial Growth

Lithuania's SME Crisis Deepens as Weak Capital Markets and Credit Barriers Threaten Investment

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026