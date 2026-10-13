Harvard Club of India clarifies alumni statement on Delhi protests not its official position

The Club said the statement should not be construed as its official position or as an institutional endorsement.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2026 06:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 06:48 IST
Harvard Club of India clarifies alumni statement on Delhi protests not its official position
Rajat Sethi, an Executive Committee member, Harvard Club of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Harvard Club of India has clarified that it has neither issued nor endorsed any statement concerning the recent protests in New Delhi and the actions taken by authorities in connection with the agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Rajat Sethi, an Executive Committee member of the Harvard Club of India, clarified the organisation's position while speaking to ANI.

"As a member of the elected body of the Executive Council of the Harvard Club of India, which is the official alumni group of Harvard University alumni in India, I wanted to issue a clarification that certain individuals have gone ahead and issued a letter remarking on and making comments about the recent protest and the detention that followed. I wanted to issue a clarification that this is not the official position of the Harvard Club of India," Sethi said. He further said that the Club's charter and mandate prohibit it from issuing political statements on its own behalf or on behalf of Harvard University.

"Therefore, this clarification is to explain to the larger audience that certain individuals who happen to be alumni of Harvard University have issued the statement in their personal capacity. While we respect personal expression, that is not a substitute for institutional representation," he added. In an official statement, the Club said that a statement reportedly issued by a group of individuals identifying themselves as Harvard University alumni, commenting on police action against protesters and the detention of certain individuals, reflected only the personal views of its signatories.

It stated, "This is to clarify that the Harvard Club of India, the officially recognised alumni association representing Harvard University alumni in India, has neither issued nor endorsed any statement concerning the recent protests in New Delhi or the actions taken by the authorities in connection with these events. A statement reportedly issued by a group of individuals identifying themselves as Harvard University alumni, expressing views on the police action against protesters and the detention of certain individuals, represents the personal views of its signatories alone." The Club said the statement should not be construed as its official position or as an institutional endorsement.

"It should not be construed as reflecting the official position, views, or institutional endorsement of the Harvard Club of India, the statement read. The Harvard Club of India said its governing bylaws do not authorise individuals or groups to make political statements or express positions on behalf of the Club or Harvard University.

The Club reiterated its commitment to maintaining a clear distinction between individual expression and official institutional representation. (ANI)

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