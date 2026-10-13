"Serious setback": Siddaramaiah as Karnataka HC strikes down law to increase quota for SC/ST

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah termed the Karnataka High Court’s judgment striking down the law to enhance reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities as a "serious setback" to the aspirations of historically marginalised communities. In a press statement issued on Monday, Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP government’s handling of the issue, alleging that the increased reservation quotas--from 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs and from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for STs--were implemented ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections despite the administration being aware that the total reservation would exceed the 50 per cent ceiling.

"We respect the judiciary. However, the judgment raises fundamental questions about the BJP's handling of social justice. The BJP government increased SC reservation from 15% to 17% and ST reservation from 3% to 7% ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, despite knowing that total reservation would exceed the 50% ceiling," Siddaramaiah said. "Why did the BJP announce enhanced reservation without first ensuring its constitutional sustainability? Was electoral advantage prioritised over lasting social justice?" he asked.

The former CM asserted that the demand for increased reservation was the result of "decades of struggle" by marginalised communities, noting that the foundation for the move was laid by the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee, which was constituted during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2018. Siddaramaiah further targeted the BJP-led Union Government for deferring Karnataka's request to include the increased reservation quotas in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. "The Union Government must now explain what constitutional solution it proposes," he stated.

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of AHINDA (an acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits), Siddaramaiah emphasised that “reservation is not charity" but a “constitutional instrument for correcting historical injustice and securing representation”. "We demand that the Union Government review the 50 per cent ceiling, facilitate a constitutionally sustainable framework for population-informed reservation, and reconsider Karnataka’s Ninth Schedule proposal," the statement read.

Urging the current state government to pursue all necessary legal remedies to protect the interests of students and job aspirants, Siddaramaiah warned that the struggle for social justice cannot be reduced to "election-time announcements". "Our objective is not merely to promise representation, but to secure it for future generations," he added.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also described the High Court's ruling as a "serious development with far-reaching implications" for public employment and education in the state. Parameshwara echoed criticism regarding the previous BJP administration, questioning why the reservation law was enacted in October 2022 when the government was fully aware it would breach the 50 per cent threshold without Ninth Schedule protection.

"The aspirations of millions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe citizens cannot be treated as a matter of electoral convenience. Reservation is not a political favour bestowed by any government. It is an instrument of constitutional justice, intended to address generations of exclusion, discrimination and unequal access to opportunity," Parameshwara asserted. Addressing the Union Government's stance, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that the Centre had deferred Karnataka's request for Ninth Schedule inclusion, citing the pendency of the matter in the High Court.

"It cannot merely cite judicial proceedings indefinitely while avoiding a substantive decision on the constitutional framework necessary to protect enhanced reservation," he argued. He further declared that the Karnataka government “will examine all available legal remedies, including an appeal before the Hon'ble Supreme Court”.

"The next generation of Dalit and Adivasi children must inherit greater opportunities, not prolonged legal uncertainty," Parameshwara said, reaffirming the Congress party’s commitment to securing reservation through "constitutionally sustainable means". (ANI)