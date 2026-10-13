Tripura moving rapidly towards development under PM Modi's vision: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the state was progressing rapidly towards development under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating the government's commitment to equitable development across the state. Saha made the remarks while inaugurating the newly constructed District Magistrate and Collector's Office in Dharmanagar in North Tripura district. He also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 50 projects worth Rs 176 crore.

“The state government is working tirelessly to achieve the goal set by the Prime Minister of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the Chief Minister said. He said the projects reflected the government's commitment to public welfare and added that the benefits of development initiatives were reaching people across the state, including in North Tripura.

“The promises made to the people through these projects are being translated into reality today. The benefits of the development work being carried out in every corner of the state have also reached the people of North Tripura district,” Saha said. The Chief Minister said the government was focusing on action and implementation rather than promises, adding that development initiatives were being undertaken across Tripura to ensure balanced growth.

“The present government is working for the development of the state. Not only in North Tripura district, but the state government is also ensuring the equitable development of every corner of Tripura,” he said. Saha further stated that projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore had been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid during the current year.

He said the new district office, along with the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth Rs 176 crore, would strengthen development prospects in North Tripura. The Chief Minister said the state government was working under the principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’, in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

He added that the government's objective extended beyond infrastructure development to improving the quality of life of citizens and ensuring that eligible beneficiaries received the benefits of public welfare schemes. MLAs Jadav Lal Debnath, Jahar Chakraborty and Binay Bhushan Das; Dharmanagar Municipal Council Chairperson Mitali Rani Das Sen; Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Kiran Gitte; Power Department Secretary Abhishek Singh; School Education Department Secretary Milind Ramteke; North Tripura District Magistrate Chandrani Chandran; and Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai were present at the event. (ANI)