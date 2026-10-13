Odisha: Man arrested for allegedly ramming car into people

A 20-year-old man was arrested after allegedly ramming a car into people who had stopped to help an accident victim on the Puri bypass road in Bhubaneswar, police said. According to the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police, the incident occurred around 7:30 am on October 12 near SR Valley Chhaka under Badagada police station limits. The accused, identified as Soumya Ranjan Rath, allegedly hit a person standing on the roadside with his car and fled towards Keshura Chhaka.

Ratikanta Singh, who was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife, Annapurna Singh, stopped along with other passersby to arrange medical assistance for the injured person, according to the police release. The car allegedly returned at high speed from the opposite direction and rammed into Singh, his wife and others at the spot. The vehicle later stalled while the driver was attempting to turn it around, following which people present there apprehended him.

Police said the investigation also revealed that the accused had allegedly caused a vehicle collision involving the owner and staff of a Dhaba before the incident. The release further stated that around three months ago, Rath had allegedly caused a similar intentional accident near Shastri Nagar Chhaka under Kharavela Nagar police station limits, resulting in a person's death. He was arrested in that case and later released on bail, police said.

The accused was arrested on October 12 and produced before the court. Police said five criminal cases, including the present case, are registered against him — four at Badagada police station and one at Kharavela Nagar police station. Police seized the car and three accident-damaged vehicles in connection with the cases. (ANI)