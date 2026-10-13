China blue chips fall to 14-month low on tech selloff
China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as a selloff in AI-related shares swept across Asia, pushing China's blue-chip index to its lowest in more than a year.
China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as a selloff in AI-related shares swept across Asia, pushing China's blue-chip index to its lowest in more than a year.
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